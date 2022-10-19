Stephen Curry leads, Warriors beat Lakers in NBA season opener

In the opening of the 2022/23 NBA season, this Tuesday (19), the Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Lakers by 123 to 109, at the Chase Center, under the command of Stephen Curry. The star was the main name of the team with 33 points and took responsibility in important moments of the match. Opening night, by the way, also marked the delivery of last season’s champion rings.

If on the one hand Curry was the name of the hosts, LeBron James commanded the visiting team by flirting with a triple-double. After all, the 37-year-old star scored 31 points, 14 rebounds, as well as eight assists and started his 20th season in the NBA well. Thus, the Lakers, who had beaten the Warriors in the preseason, started the match well and had a balanced first half.

However, the Warriors’ third fatal quarter lives on. That’s because on the return of the break, the team led by Steve Kerr dominated by winning by 32 to 19 and forwarding the first victory of the season. In addition to Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson were Warriors highlights against the Lakers, with 20 and 18 points, respectively.

The Lakers, in turn, knew how to explore situations in the lane, above all, with Anthony Davis. The forward ended the night with 27 points. However, Darvin Ham’s team abused the failed attempts on shots from the perimeter instead of investing even more in the situations close to the basket. In addition, the criticized Russell Westbrook, started the game as a starter and won a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Finally, the Los Angeles franchise even outlined a reaction in the last period and reduced the difference from 27 points to 13. However, Curry returned to the court, scored eight points in consecutive plays and threw a bucket of cold water on the momentum of the adversary. As a result, therefore, he stayed ahead of the scoreboard and started the 2022/23 campaign well.

Celtics dominate second half to beat Sixers

The Boston Celtics started the season well by defeating the Philadelphia 76ers 126-117 at the TD Garden. Then, in the first game of 2022/23, the NBA runner-up started dominated by the opponent, but was sovereign, especially in the third quarter.

So, under the command of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who combined for 70 points, opened the scoring after the break and held the inspired night of James Harden. That’s because the Sixers star scored 35 points and was involved in assists and rebounds, showing good physical shape.

Ultimately, the Sixers still sketched out a final reaction, but the Celtics secured victory in the season opener.

(0-1) Los Angeles Lakers 109 x 123 Golden State Warriors (1-0)

highlights

LA Lakers

LeBron James: 31 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists and 3/10 of the perimeter

Anthony Davis: 27 points, six rebounds and four steals

Russell Westbrook: 19 points, 11 rebounds and three assists

Kendrick Nunn: 13 points, three rebounds and 3/6 of the perimeter

Golden State

Stephen Curry: 33 points, six rebounds, seven assists, four steals and 4/13 of the perimeter

Andrew Wiggins: 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and 4/7 from the perimeter

Klay Thompson: 18 points and three assists

Jordan Poole: 12 points and seven assists

(0-1) Philadelphia 76ers 117 x 126 Boston Celtics (1-0)

highlights

Philadelphia

James Harden: 35 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, 5/9 from the perimeter and 12/12 free throws

Joel Embiid: 26 points, 15 rebounds and five assists

Tyrese Maxey: 21 points

Tobias Harris: 18 points, three steals and 3/6 of the perimeter

Boston

Jayson Tatum: 35 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and 13/20 on field shooting

Jaylen Brown: 35 points, three rebounds and 4/12 of the perimeter

Malcolm Brogdon: 16 points and four assists

Grant Williams: 15 points, being 3/3 of the perimeter

Marcus Smart: 14 points, three rebounds and seven assists

