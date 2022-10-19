STJD bans Retiro Island and determines games with closed doors

The Superior Court of Sports Justice of Football (STJD), determined on the night of this Tuesday (18), the interdiction of Ilha do Retiro due to the widespread confusion that occurred during the match between Sport and Vasco last Sunday (16). Therefore, the Lion will play its games behind closed doors and will also not be entitled to charge tickets in the matches as a visitor.

In addition, Vasco athletes Raniel and Luiz Henrique, who, according to the STJD, provoked the opposing fans, received a preventive punishment of 30 days, not being able to exceed two matches. Initially, the two will be out of the games against Criciúma and Sampaio Corrêa.

On the same Sunday (16), the match between Ceará and Cuiabá was also marked by confusion and invasion on the field. Likewise, the STJD determined that the Ceará club sends its games behind closed doors and, like Sport, is not entitled to charge tickets as a visitor.

Sport, which is in a decisive phase in the dispute for access, has three more games in Serie B. Next Saturday, it faces Londrina at the Café stadium, then receives Operário in Recife and, finally, ends its participation in the championship. in front of Vila Nova in Goiânia.

Already Vozão, which fights against relegation, still has clashes against Atlético-GO, Internacional, Corinthians and Avaí, away from home, in addition to Fluminense and Juventude, at Castelão.