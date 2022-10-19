STJD bans stadium and determines closed doors

The Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) determined, today (18), the interdiction of Ilha do Retiro, Sport’s stadium, after the episode in the 1-1 draw with Vasco, last weekend, by Série B Brazilian championship.

In addition, the STJD defined that Sport will play its games behind closed doors and will not be entitled to charge tickets in its matches as a visitor. On Vasco’s side, players Luiz Henrique and Raniel were preventively suspended.

The STJD denounced Sport in three articles. First in 205, which speaks of “preventing the continuation of a match, event or equivalent that is being disputed, due to intentional insufficient numbers of its athletes or in any other way”. The penalty is a fine of BRL 100 to BRL 100 thousand, and loss of points in dispute in favor of the opponent. “The sporting entity is subject to the penalties of this article if the suspension of the match has been proven to have been caused or provoked by its fans”, says the article.

Then, in 211, which cites “failing to maintain the place that you have indicated for holding the event with the necessary infrastructure to ensure full guarantee and safety for its realization”. The penalty is a fine, from R$100 to R$100,000, and a ban on the site “when applicable, until the requirements set out in the decision are met.”

Finally, article 213, talking about not preventing disorders in your sports square, invasion of the field or place of the sporting event and throwing objects on the field or place of the sporting event. The penalty is a fine of R$100 to R$100,000, in addition to the club being punished with the loss of command of the field from one to ten matches.

The game was stopped in the 48th minute of the second half, after Raniel equalized with a penalty kick and celebrated in front of Leão’s fans, when a riot broke out that invaded the pitch and attacked Cruz-Maltino professionals and two firefighters who were working. in the match.

And Vasco?

Raniel, Vasco’s player, celebrates a goal during a match against Sport, for Série B. Image: Paulo Sergio Souza Xavier/Paulo Sérgio Souza Xavier/A

In addition to sanctions against Sport, the STJD preventively suspended players Luiz Henrique and Raniel for provoking opposing fans for a period of 30 days, “but limited to two matches, the minimum penalty provided for in article 258-A. enters the agenda of judgments in the first instance next week”.

In the summary, the referee Raphael Claus explained that he expelled Luiz Henrique for throwing a tennis and a chair in the direction of the opposing crowd. As for Raniel, he received a double warning for an unsportsmanlike attitude when he provoked the opposing crowd to celebrate Vasco’s goal.