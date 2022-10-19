STJD determines that team will play behind closed doors at the Brazilian

The STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice), through the president of the body Otávio Noronha, responded to a request from the Attorney General’s Office and determined that Ceará send its games behind closed doors from now on. The act is valid for clashes of the Brazilian Championship.

The decision was announced two days after the clash between the club and Cuiabá inside Castelão. At the time, there was a fight in the home crowd in the final minutes of the 2nd half that led to the early end of the match.

In the decision, Noronha also ordered the club to lose the right to have tickets in the games as a visitor – Ceará’s next commitment is precisely away from home, against Inter, in Beira Rio.

On the other hand, even with the entity’s punishment, Castelão was not banned and is released to receive the club’s games, even without an audience.

In the dispatch, Noronha also stated that there is a “nefarious climate” about Ceará’s fans. “It is reasonable to think that [a violência] again can be installed in the stadiums”, he wrote.

“Everything serious that happened was due to the violent behavior of the Ceará fans”, concluded the president of the STJD.

Confusion and game over before the end

Sad scenes marked the final part of Ceará 1×1 Cuiabá, a game played on Sunday (16) inside Castelão.

Supporters of the home team, angry with the current situation of the club – which is fighting against relegation – invaded the pitch and left forfrog over the alvinegro players in stoppage time.

Ceará fans invaded the field and attacked players Image: Reproduction web: // Twitter

The invasion took place when the duel was already 1-1 and led players from both teams to run scared into the locker room. Defender Luiz Otávio, from Ceará, was even surrounded by fans and was caught crying.

Before the fight started, you could see many fans ripping chairs from the stands and throwing them towards the lawn.

The game was stopped before the final whistle with referee Caio Max Vieira justifying the end due to lack of security.