STJD does not interdict Castelão, but Ceará will have to play behind closed doors

The Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), determined on Tuesday night (18), that the Ceará send your games with closed gates and lose the right to charge tickets in games like Visitor in the Brazilian Championship.

Regarding the Arena ban request CastellanO president of the STJD, Otávio Noronha, refused, maintaining the stadium released to receive soccer games, despite the request in the preliminary injunction requested by the Attorney against Ceará for the occurrences in the match against Cuiabá, for Série A. It is worth remembering that the decision it’s character injunctionsince the process should be on the agenda of judgments in the first instance as early as next week.

Of the 6 remaining rounds in Serie A, Grandpa only plays more two times in Houseagainst Fluminense (10/31, at 20:00 for the 35th round) and in front of the Youth (11/13, at 4pm for the 38th round).

dispatch

In excerpts from the order of the president of the STJD, Otávio Noronha stated that “the fans of Clube Mandante, with their exalted spirits, turned the Castelão Stadium into the stage of a medieval battle”.

In another passage, the president of the STJD understands that the match was interrupted.

“In fact, the records, documents, images and reports contain the episode from which it can only be extracted, that due to the eagerness for the dispute to remain in Serie A by the Ceará Team, in this final stretch of the Brazilian Championship, his fans forgot their passion for football, to declare, and worse, wage a real war translated into the absurd transformation of the Sports Square into the stage of a real pitched battle, even preventing the regular final of the match, which ended, interrupted” .

See the articles that Ceará was indicted

Article 205 – Prevent the continuation of the match, event or equivalent that is being disputed, due to intentional insufficiency of numbers of its athletes or in any other way.

PENALTY: fine, from R$ 100 to R$ 100 thousand, and loss of points in dispute in favor of the opponent, according to the regulations.

Paragraph 1 The sporting entity is subject to the penalties of this article if the suspension of the match has been proven to be caused or provoked by its fans.

Article 211 – Fail to maintain the place that you have indicated for holding the event with the necessary infrastructure to ensure full guarantee and safety for its realization.

PENALTY: fine, from R$ 100 to R$ 100 thousand, and interdiction of the place, when applicable, until the requirements contained in the decision are met.

Article 213 – Failing to take measures capable of preventing and repressing:

I – disorders in your sports venue;

II – invasion of the field or place of the sporting event;

III – throwing objects on the field or place of the sporting event.

PENALTY: fine, from BRL 100 to BRL 100 thousand.

Paragraph 1 When the disorder, invasion or launch of an object is of high severity or causes damage to the progress of the sporting event, the practice entity may be punished with the loss of command of the field from one to ten matches, events or equivalent, when participating of the official competition.

Paragraph 2 If the disorder, invasion or launch of an object is carried out by the opposing entity’s fans, both the host entity and the opposing entity will be punishable, but only when proven that they also contributed to the fact.

CBF RGC 2022

Article 19 – A match can only be postponed, interrupted or suspended if at least one of the following reasons occurs:

I – lack of security;

V – conflicts or serious disturbances on the field or in the stadium;

Article 20 – When the match is suspended for any of the reasons provided for in art. 19 of this RGC, this will be done after judgment of the corresponding case by the STJD:

I – if the Club that caused the suspension of the match was winning or the match was tied, such Club will be declared a loser by the score of 3 to 0 (three to zero);