STJD interdicts Ilha do Retiro and determines games behind closed doors for Sport | football

On Tuesday night, the Superior Court of Sports Justice banned the Ilha do Retiro stadium, in Recife, due to the invasion of the field by part of the Sport fans, in last Sunday’s game against Vasco, for the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B. Brazilian. The measure takes effect immediately.

In addition, the president of the STJD, Otávio Noronha, also determined that the Pernambuco club and Ceará, which also had a field invasion by their fans in a match against Cuiabá, in the Serie A, send their games behind closed doors and that they do not have right to charge tickets for their fans when they are visitors.

1 of 1 Lawn of Ilha do Retiro with several objects thrown on the field — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press Lawn of Ilha do Retiro with several objects thrown on the field — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press

Finally, the STJD also preventively suspended midfielder Luiz Henrique and striker Raniel, both from Vasco, for provoking Sport’s fans in the celebration of Cruzmaltino’s equalizing goal. The suspension will be 30 days, but limited to two matches, as it is the minimum penalty provided for in article 258-A of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice.

Leão, who is in contention for access, has three more games in Serie B. On Saturday, they face Londrina, at Estádio do Café; then he receives Operário, in Recife, and finally, ends his participation against Vila Nova, in Goiânia.

Already Vozão, which fights against relegation, still faces for Serie A, Atlético-GO, Internacional, Corinthians and Avaí, away from home, in addition to Fluminense and Juventude, at Castelão.

It is worth noting that the punishments applied are preventive. That’s because clubs will still be judged next week for field invasions. Sport and Ceará were denounced in three articles of the Brazilian Sports Justice Code (articles 205, 211 and 213) and also in articles 19 and 20 of the CBF’s General Regulations for Competitions.

With that, they can be punished with loss of field control (from one to ten games), a fine (which can reach R$ 100 thousand) and also the loss of points of the matches in which the invasions occurred (Vasco and Cuiabá would be declared winners).

