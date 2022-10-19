STJD interdicts Ilha do Retiro; Sport will play without fans even as a visitor

Sport will have to play without the support of its fans in the last three rounds of Série B of the Brazilian Championship. The Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) accepted the complaint from the Prosecutor’s Office and banned the Ilha do Retiro stadium for an indefinite period after the invasion of the pitch during the game against Vasco, last Sunday.

In addition to not being able to count on its trapdoor, the Pernambuco team will have to play behind closed doors when it is home and will not have a charge of tickets as a visitor.

The punishments are already in effect. However, Sport will go to trial next week.

The club was framed in three articles of the Brazilian Sports Justice Code (211, 213 and 205 §1) and in two of the General Regulations of Competitions of the CBF (19 and 20). The latter can declare Leão as the loser of the match, which would give Cruz-Maltino two more points in the Serie B classification.

Sport has only three more commitments in Serie B: they play as home team against Operário and visit Londrina and Vila Nova.

The president of the STJD, Otávio Noronha, stated that Sport’s fans “practiced acts of extreme violence in the Stadium, and therefore, in fact, it does not seem to currently meet the conditions for access to the Sports Squares”.





Sport was punished for invasion of fans in the match against Vasco, last Sunday, at Ilha do Retiro (Photo: reproduction/Sportv) Photo: Launch!

