STJD preventively suspends Raniel and Luiz Henrique

The president of the STJD, Otavio Noronha, preventively suspended striker Raniel and midfielder Luiz Henrique, who will miss Vasco in the next rounds of the Brasileirão. The punishment is valid for 30 days (limited to two matches), while the pair await trial for the episodes that happened in the draw against Sport, last Sunday, at Ilha do Retiro.

Early punishment was requested by the agency’s attorney and accepted by the presidency. In the same decision, Noronha also decreed a ban on Ilha do Retiro and behind closed doors in Sport games, the host of last weekend’s match, which ended with aggression and invasion of the field.

For Vasco residents, preventive suspensions were based on the minimum penalty provided for in article 258-A of the Brazilian Sports Justice Code. Raniel was reported based on that article. As well as Luiz Henrique, who will also be responsible for deviations provided for in 258. Both deal with provocation or unsportsmanlike conduct.

denounced clubs

In addition to the athletes, both clubs are also in the prosecutor’s sights. Sport and Vasco were denounced in three articles of the Brazilian Sports Justice Code (articles 205, 211 and 213) and also in articles 19 and 20 of the CBF’s General Regulations for Competitions.

The possible punishments are loss of field control (from one to ten matches), points and also a fine of up to R$ 100 thousand. Pernambuco can still be declared losers of the match, which ended 1-1.