‘Suddenly father’ appears this Wednesday (10/19)

(credit: Dreamworks/Disclosure)

David Wozniak is irresponsible, which makes him criticized by his family and girlfriend. She even plans to get pregnant without him having any part in it. One day, David discovers that the anonymous donations he made to a fertility clinic 20 years ago resulted in 533 children. Some of them, already grown, start to feel the need to know their biological father. This makes him know another reality, which leads him to discover the father he can become. This is the plot of Suddenly Father, a film shown at this Wednesday’s afternoon session (08/19).

The film features Vince Vaughn, Chris Pratt, Cobie Smulders, Andrzej Blumenfeld, Simon Delaney and Bobby Moynihan in the cast.

