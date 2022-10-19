“Taking advantage of opportunities”; Ramiro and +1 turn around at Corinthians and have an updated situation behind the scenes

Corinthians

The duo returned to the team and ended up falling in the graces of coach Vítor Pereira

Photo: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF - Ramiro and Vital have an updated situation with VP
During this season, some players from Corinthianswhich were on loan, returned to the Helm. Among these, two names should be highlighted: midfielders Ramiro and Mateus Vital have situations to highlight. The two players came to have tradable status, but now they are pieces used by Vítor Pereira.

The Portuguese coach made it clear that Ramiro is a player who collaborates a lot for Alvinegro do Parque São Jorge. “Ramiro working is a machine. He is a player whose training is always at a very high intensity. Always with a higher load”.

Since his return, Ramiro has gained a few opportunities with the European commander. As well as the midfielder, the attacking midfielder Mateus Vital was another who gained prestige with VP and went from being a negotiable player to being a used piece with minutes on the field.

“It’s important to take advantage of the opportunities that Vítor is providing, we know that we have an important competition like the Copa do Brasil, so there’s this casting of the squad. The cast is very qualified, everyone knows, as the teacher gives opportunity not only to me, but also to others, we will be able to respond”celebrated Vital.

Now, Corinthians returns to the field against Flamengo next Wednesday (19) for the second confrontation of the Copa do Brasil final. With the result of the first game, whoever wins will take the cup, and in the event of a new tie, the title will be decided on penalties.

