TAP says it will increase flights to Brazil in 2023, during a meeting with Embratur

Airbus A330neo from TAP Air Portugal





During Routes World 2022, a forum that takes place in Las Vegas, in the United States, and brings together the international community to discuss the development of air routes, Embratur intensified negotiations to expand Brazil’s connectivity with the world.

The president of Embratur, Silvio Nascimento, met with the commercial directors of Rio-Galeão, Patrick Fehring, and of GRU Airport, João Pita, with the commercial director of the Moroccan National Tourism Office (ONMT), Hatim El Almi, with representatives from BH Airport, as well as executives from TAP Air Portugal, JetSmart and Viva Air Colombia, both low-cost companies operating in South America. The meeting took place last Sunday (16), on the first day of the event.

“Our mission here is to seek the consolidation of new routes to Brazil, increasing the number of foreign tourists and promoting the development of the international air network.”, explained Silvio Nascimento. “We had excellent conversations and we are sure that Brazil’s connectivity with the world will be reinforced”, he added.





the meetings

During the conversation with a representative of Rio-Galeão, the president of Embratur stressed that the state has been highlighted in the Agency’s promotion campaigns and that the Rio de Janeiro international airport has the potential to receive even more international travelers, as is the case in Guarulhos ( SP).

In the conversation with GRU Airport – São Paulo International Airport, Nascimento heard the incentive strategies adopted by the terminal for the arrival of new routes, which consists of reducing operating costs for airlines. The president of Embratur made the Agency available to contribute to the promotion of the destination and to increase the number of tourists.

Also at the event, Silvio Nascimento met with representatives of BH Airport – Confins International Airport. The agenda was to increase the number of flights to Minas Gerais, a state with great potential for cultural and adventure tourism.

Following the agenda of strategic meetings at Routes World, the Agency met with the commercial director of the Moroccan National Tourism Office (ONMT), Hatim El Almi. The purpose of the meeting was to increase the promotion between the two countries through air connectivity. ONMT representatives reported that the Royal Air Maroc will resume its flights to Brazil in the first half of 2023.

At the last meeting this Sunday, Nascimento discussed the importance of the Brazilian market for the Portuguese airline TAP, which, at the time, reinforced its intention to increase flight frequencies to Brazil in 2023. In addition, actions were discussed to increase the air network in the country at other Brazilian airports, such as Recife and Manaus.





growing mesh

The number of international arrivals in Brazil reached 4,247 in September 2022, which represents an increase of 6.09% compared to August, the highest recorded until then (4,003). If compared to September 2021, the increase was 123.65% in international connectivity.

According to Embratur’s Management of Competitive and Marketing Intelligence for Tourism, from January to September 2022, 84 new flights went into operation and another 107 frequencies were added to the list. Also according to Embratur data, until June 2023, there are forecasts of 106 new flights to Brazil, in addition to another 101 additional frequencies.

Embratur information





Read more: