Tarcísio oscillates up, at 58%; Haddad has 42%

A survey by the Real Time Big Data institute carried out by telephone, contracted by Record TV and released today, points to former minister Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) at the forefront in the race for the government of São Paulo, with 58% of intentions for valid votes ( when blanks, nulls and undecideds are excluded). The former mayor of the capital of São Paulo, Fernando Haddad (PT) appears with 42%.

In comparison with the previous round, published last week, the candidate supported by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) oscillated one point up, while the name supported by former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), one point down. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points.

In the scenario of total votes, Tarcísio obtained 49% of the intentions, and Haddad, 36%. 7% of respondents chose the blank or null option; 8% did not know how to respond.

The Institute heard 1,200 voters from São Paulo between the 17th and 18th of October. The confidence level, according to the institute, is 95%. The survey cost BRL 20,000 and is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under number SP-08867/2022.

Valid votes: Tarcísio has a 16-point lead

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 58% (was 57% last week)

Fernando Haddad (PT): 42% (had 43%)

total votes

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 49% (was 48%)

Fernando Haddad (PT): 36% (had 36%)

White or null: 7% (was 6%)

Don’t know: 8% (was 10%)

about the search

Real Time Big Data was founded in 2015, is based in São Paulo and conducted its first presidential poll in 2018 with main funding from TV Record.