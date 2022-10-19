Tell us: which game disappointed you the most?

Some games have very important attributes for the market: huge budget is good marketing team. With these two ingredients, the producers manage to generate an absurd hype in the players.

A recent example I remember was the game Cyberpunk 2077. After gaining worldwide recognition with the great The Witchera CD Project Red started working on the open-world RPG that takes place in a future where humans are, in part, machines. And it didn’t take long for hype to build up around this title.

Both the developer’s promises and the teaser trailers that were released left all gamers with high expectations for Cyberpunk 2077. It turns out that, after a succession of postponements and delays, the game hit the market and was a total fiasco!

The main problem, in addition to the slurred and unappealing narrative, was the numerous bugs. The Playstation version had so many bugs that Sony pulled the game from the store until the developer fixed the bugs. This will certainly not be the first or the last game that will disappoint after its release.

This is the theme of tell us there of today! Which game disappointed you the most??

Surprisingly, when thinking about it, I realized that I’ve never experienced a major gamer disappointment. Perhaps what came closest to being a disappointment was Watch Dogs. I followed this game’s launch campaign with a certain degree of excitement and optimism.

I remember it was sold as a “tech GTA”. An open world map where you could hack into computers, security systems and wreak havoc across the digital world.

When the game finally came out, I didn’t find “all this Coca-Cola”. I even found it a little confusing at first. To make a long story short, Watch Dogs never won me over and I didn’t even bother to finish the game.

But what about you? Which game left you with the expectation up there but in the end ended up disappointing you?