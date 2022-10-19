The Batman – Studio “spied on” Paul Dano during filming

The Batman hit theaters earlier this year and brought not only Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz into the spotlight for their respective roles as Bruce Wayne and Selina Kylebut also Paul DanoO Charade.

As one of the film’s most lauded actors, this was the star’s first role in a big-budget film, which he reveals even had a tracking device on his character’s information.

Black Adam’s action is exalted; check out first reactions from critics

Playback: Rolling Stone

Paul Dano had a tracking device in The Batman

In an interview with the QA last Monday, October 17th, the star Paul Danowhich was one of the highlights of The Batman due to its role as the Charaderevealed that he was tracked by the Warner Bros. behind the scenes of the film.

According to him, his character had a special binder with a lock code and tracking device to avoid being lost, showing the dedication of the Warner and Matt Reevesthe director, not to suffer leaks.

“Don’t miss it. Put it in your special binder. This was the first time I had a binder with a lock code in it. Soon after, they added a tracking device.”

Reproduction: Omelet

Additionally, Dano describes that he never received so many texts, calls and emails before the film, revealing how different producing a big-budget feature film is.

Astro thanks for the opportunity to make The Batman at an older age

At 38, the New Yorker Paul Dano found himself in the spotlight after the release of The Batman earlier this year. With its escalation in The Fabelmansbiography of Steven Spielbergthe star reveals that he would have had a hard time had he made the film when he was 25.

Sony feels harmed and believes it will lose Call of Duty players

“I would have been less ready to do a movie like The Batman when I was 25. I believe I would have had a hard time with all the hype and being recognized, and now I can deal with that.”

According to Dano, The Batman it was like a turning point in his life. In fact, he has even revealed that he is ready to return to the role of Charade in the future, as you can check here.

Watch the trailer for The Batman, hit by Warner Bros.

In Brazil, The Batman is available for viewing through HBO Max.