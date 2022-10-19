The case of a child found dead in a box that sparked controversy over immigration in France

October 19, 2022, 1:22 pm -03 Updated 4 hours ago

Credit, AFP photo caption, Lola’s body was found hours after she was killed in the 19th arrondissement in northeast Paris

Lola’s body was found on Friday (10/14) in a courtyard of the building where she lived.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder, rape and torture.

It was also disclosed that she is an Algerian immigrant who had already received an order to leave France.

Shortly after French President Emmanuel Macron met with the parents of the murdered girl at the Élysée Palace on Tuesday (10/18) and pledged his full support, political opponents from the right and far right accused the government of having failed. .

During an agitated session of the National Assembly, Marine Le Pen of the far-right Rassemblement National party condemned the government’s migration policy, which she called “loose”.

“The suspicion of this barbaric act should not be in our country; what prevents you from finally ending this illegal and uncontrolled immigration?”, he asked.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne urged her to “show a little decency” and respect her parents’ pain and Lola’s memory, saying:

“Let the police and the judiciary do their jobs.”

Politicization of the case

Lola disappeared on Friday after failing to complete the short walk home from school in the 19th arrondissement in northeast Paris. At the end of the night, her body was found inside a plastic box.

An autopsy found that she had suffered cardiorespiratory failure “with signs of asphyxia and cervical compression”. Wounds were also found on his face, back and neck.

As her father is the building’s caretaker, he soon got hold of CCTV footage showing the suspect, Dahbia B, with her daughter in the building’s hallway on Friday afternoon. A 43-year-old man was accused of helping to hide the girl’s body.

Political opponents of the government were quick to highlight Dahbia B’s illegal immigrant status.

She was stopped at a French airport on August 20 because her residency visa had expired — she entered France legally as a student six years ago. And she was instructed to leave French territory within a month, under an order known as the OQTF (short for “obligation to leave French territory”).

While some orders are more immediate, Dahbia B had no criminal record, so she was not placed in detention. OQTF orders are notorious because only one in 10 are complied with, and Algerians are among the nationalities considered most likely to abuse the system.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin urged the far right to reflect on the consequences of his words after far-right former presidential candidate Éric Zemmour called the crime “francocide” or the murder of a french. There was “indecency”, the minister told RTL radio, in some of the reactions in the political world.

Several other figures on the right also criticized the government, such as the republican parliamentarian Éric Pauget telling the Minister of Justice that “Lola lost her life because you did not expel this citizen”.

Credit, AFP photo caption, Lola was last seen alive in the hallway of the building.

The motive for the murder remains shrouded in mystery — and the suspect’s lawyer has condemned the various rumors circulating locally. The Paris prosecutor’s office revealed that the number one and zero were written under the victim’s feet, but did not speculate on the motive.

One potential motive cited by sources close to the investigation is a dispute between the prime suspect and Lola’s mother. Dahbia B was living in the same building with her sister, but when she asked permission to enter the building, Lola’s mother refused.

The suspect is being held in isolation at Fresnes prison, south of Paris. Reports suggest that she was a victim of domestic abuse several years ago and must undergo a psychiatric examination.