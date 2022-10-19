The complaint about the signing of Messi by PSG that could change the rules of football in Europe

Hearing is scheduled for this Tuesday (18) and new rules regarding financial fair play may be imposed in European football.

After more than a year of the Lionel Messi for the Paris Saint-Germain, the transaction continues to be talked about. This time, a complaint from a fan of the barcelona made the Justice investigate the deal, and a hearing this Tuesday (18) could change the rules of football.

Due to the different financial fair play rules and salary cap existing between France and Spain, Juan Bronco, lawyer for Barcelona’s French partners, filed a complaint that had as a complaint the transaction of Lionel Messi to PSG.

According to the lawyer, the General Court of the European Union (TEU) is the only body capable of promoting changes in the rules of European football and making competition more equal between countries and leagues.

According to the newspaper Brand, Javier Tebaspresident of LaLiga, is in agreement with the changes in the rules and willing to propose the model used in Spain as a standard for the other European fronts in the search for equality in financial fair play.

understand the case

The General Court of the European Union (TUE) opened an investigation process to investigate the case and hold a public hearing. The information was initially disclosed by the radio Cadena Serfrom Catalonia.

Juan Broncolawyer for the group of partners at Barcelona, ​​stated that the complaint was made on account of a lack of equality when competing in the transfer market.

The discrepancy is due to the differences between countries in terms of tax regulations, league salary caps and financial ‘Fair Play’.

“We want to clean up European professional football. I know it sounds ambitious, but we would like Laporta and his board to join their partners in making this complaint,” Bronco said.

The TUE has become the only European-level body that can make the European Commission analyze the changes requested by the Barcelona lawyer.