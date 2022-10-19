The differences from the previous model to the new Apple TV 4K

Not to say that Apple has a tendency to “forget” its line of set-top boxit released today a new version of Apple TV 4K with some news — modest, it’s true — that point to the model’s perpetuation, despite the discontinuation of the Apple TV HD.

But what, exactly, differentiates the new model from the previous version? Let’s check it all out now!

design

At a glance, you might get the impression that the new Apple TV 4K looks just like the previous model — that’s because it has the same shape and color. However, at the tip of the pencil, the latest model lacks a fan, resulting in a device that is 10% thinner and weighing around 50% less than the previous generation Apple TV 4K.

More precisely, while the second generation Apple TV 4K is 35mm high, 98mm wide/depth, the new model is 31mm high and 93mm wide/depth. It’s also lighter: the Wi-Fi version weighs just 208 grams, while the Wi-Fi + Ethernet version (more on that below) weighs 214g — compared to 425g for the previous model.

It is worth mentioning that the new (third) generation of Siri Remote, now with USB-C input, is heavier: 66g in the new model versus 63g in the previous version.

Specifications

It’s under the chassis that things get a little more “exciting”. The new generation uses A15 Bionic chip, which was introduced with the iPhone 13 line and perpetuated in the iPhones 14/14 Plus. This is a significant upgrade to the performance of the set-top boxsince the previous version used the A12 Bionic chip.

In fact, with the A15 Bionic, Apple cites 50% better CPU performance and 30% better GPU .

Storage has also made a significant leap forward. While Apple kept the bare minimum at 64GB, the more expensive new Apple TV 4K doubles that to 128GB — the old 32GB model is therefore out of the picture.

Resources

It is worth noting here that Apple has made some improvements to the playback performance of the new version, which now supports HDR10+ content, in addition to Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos — which were already supported in the previous generation.

In addition, the top-of-the-line model offers Gigabit Ethernet speeds and uses network protocols Thread and the Matter standard for “connecting even more smart home accessories” — when used as a smart hub to control smart home appliances.

The new model is also more efficient. Thanks to the A15 chip, Apple estimates that the new Apple TV 4K consumes 30% less power than last year’s model — even with the fan removed.

Finally, the new model will also take full advantage of tvOS 16’s features, including the ability for Siri to distinguish voices from different users to offer personalized recommendations — as well as controls via AirPods. In addition, the system will bring the iCloud Shared Photo Library, which groups photos from various users.

Price

Perhaps one of the most relevant differences between the new model and its predecessor is the price: in Brazil, the new Apple TV 4K suffered a 33.7% drop in value.

So, while the previous model started at R$2,261, the new generation will be available here from R$1,500, while the most expensive one costs R$1,700. In the United States they cost US$130 and US$150 respectively, while in Portugal they cost €170 and €190.

Whether Apple TV is still worth it is a case in point. particularly, the set-top box da Maçã still offers the security and versatility of tvOS for various purposes, especially considering the integration with other gadgets. So it’s good to see that Apple is, even if only minimally, keeping the status quo in this field.

opinions?

TRANSPARENCY NOTE: The MacMagazine You receive a small commission from sales completed through links in this post, but you, as a consumer, do not pay anything extra for products by purchasing through our affiliate links.