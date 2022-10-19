The hierarchy of power has not changed! 5 DC Movies More Powerful Than Black Adam | lists

Disclosure

During the entire promotion black adam, Dwayne Johnson promised that the power hierarchy of the DC Universe would change. despite the movie Jaume Collet-Serra having its moments is not exactly a fact.

In order to prove this thesis, we list 5 films from A.D who definitely have a much higher power scale than Black Adam.

Aquaman

James Wan really made history in the DC universe with the 2018 movie starring Jason Momoa. Aquaman is the perfect definition of what a shamelessly comic book work needs to be: it’s big, epic, colorful and features a scale few filmmakers have been able to match before. It’s a perfect adventure that explores the depths of the ocean and colossal creatures in one of the best productions DC has ever produced for the screen: the power of a superhero has rarely been as well represented as Wan’s film.

The Man of Steel

the debut of Henry Cavill how Superman in the first DC Extended Universe movie definitely shed new light on comics’ greatest hero. Focusing heavily on Kal-El’s alien side, Zack Snyder’s film showcases the power of the Man of Steel in all its glory, ensuring one of the most destructive and bombastic battles the genre has ever seen, as Superman and Zod virtually destroy Metropolis during their decisive confrontation.

Justice League by Zack Snyder

After a long campaign and a very slow process, Zack Snyder was finally able to show his original Justice League in the HBO Max special presentation. With literally 4 hours in length, it’s an epic and giant work, which perfectly takes advantage of the full potential of its powerful heroes, but in the sense of hierarchy of power – even with Superman in play – it’s really the speedster Flash. The film’s most impressive moment is its time regression, where Barry Allen is able to rewrite reality after the League’s plan against Steppenwolf fails. A really fantastic scene.

Wonder Woman

When Gal Gadot came out wearing the costume of Wonder Woman for the first time in the famous trench sequel, in Patty Jenkins’ 2017 film, DC’s hierarchy of power – and quality – has definitely been transformed. It’s a beautifully made film that doesn’t skimp on action, but Diana Prince’s power and strength on the battlefield of World War I still represents one of the greatest moments in the entire DC Universe.

Superman: The Return

Forgotten by many, the first reboot of the Man of Steel in theaters won a very different movie than expected. Despite being much more dramatic and romantic, and not even having the protagonist fighting someone, Superman: Returns has some of the most powerful moments of the hero on screen. Whether it’s the rescue of a free-falling plane, the sequence to stop an earthquake from hitting Metropolis, or the fact that Superman literally carries a continent made of Kryptonite into space, the hierarchy of power is definitely gigantic in the 2006 film.