The Lakers’ starting lineup for the new NBA season

With a renewed roster and a newcomer coach, what most Lakers fans have been asking is who will be the starting lineup in the first leg of the NBA regular season.

With the news that Russell Westbrook may actually come off the bench for the first time in 14 years, a whole new world of possibilities is available to the Lakers. Given the wide variety of combinations Darvin Ham and his team used during preseason, no one knows which direction the Lakers are really leaning for the three players who will start games alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The SB Nation website asked this question to some of their journalists and we got some very interesting answers. Let’s take a look.

Alex Regla: I don’t envy Darvin Ham. Given the added pressure of being a first-time coach and running the Lakers, Ham’s decisions this season will be magnified and criticized with anticipation. His first comes in the form of his opening night starting lineup. After much consideration, I would personally bet on a group with Patrick Beverley, Austin Reaves, Lonnie Walker, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. I have concerns about the stature of the team, but I think there’s enough skill with this trio of guards and winger to be effective defensively both off the ball and funneling towards the drop-man they almost exclusively execute. They also offer enough additional ball control, pick and roll and attack spacing capability to fit alongside James and Davis.

Cooper Halpern: LeBron, AD, Pat Bev and Austin Reaves should be on the team. Nunn, JTA and Lonnie earned their fifth and final spot.

Jacob Rude: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Patrick Beverley, Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV. It shocked me that the Lakers are considering taking Russell Westbrook off the bench so early in the Darvin Ham Era, but it’s a pleasant surprise. If that’s a realistic possibility, then the Lakers starting lineup on opening night shouldn’t include him. Austin Reaves has been one of the biggest bright spots of the preseason as he looks more and more ready for a bigger role this season. Patrick Beverley is, in many ways, the perfect type of point guard to play alongside LeBron and AD. Lonnie Walker IV was perhaps the biggest surprise of the preseason in how confident and good he looked and played his way into a bigger role and potentially a starting lineup.

The opinions of colleagues are very interesting. Considering that Westbrook can really come off the bench this season, it’s easy to understand that the board and coaching staff really understand that the point guard’s adjustment with LeBron and Davis really isn’t something that can change too much in relation to his first year on the team.

With Westbrook coming off the bench, the Lakers look to have more space on the court to look to feed Davis and LeBron in a more fluid way in the first unit, and with his explosion and delivery on the court, finally, Russ can look to thrive with the team shirt.

All of this has yet to get off the ground, but when the Lakers take the court soon for their first game of the season against the Warriors, some questions will already be answered.

Lakers release three players for season start

With the Lakers preseason over, the team is ready for the start of the regular season this Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors.

One task for every NBA team at this point is to make final cuts and finalize their roster.

The Lakers had several players who played the first leg of the season to seek a spot in the final roster, and while some of them played well, only forward Matt Ryan really stood out in a positive way.

With that, the Lakers announced that they are releasing point guards Shaquille Harrison and Nate Pierre-Louis and center Jay Huff.

Harrison has five years of NBA experience and has had the ability to bring in some defensive stamina, while Pierre-Louis was undrafted after three years at Temple University and spent last season with the South Bay Lakers.

Fans may not like the fact that the team released Huff. He’s shown the ability to protect the hoop and hit some three-pointers, especially during Summer League games a few months ago.