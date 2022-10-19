The new Viola Davis | active

Photo DR

At 57, Viola Davis is in incredible physical shape. And it’s not because she is thin, but because she has adopted a life in which sport has gained an extremely important space and the result is a toned, muscular body, but above all, enormous physical resistance. And all because of her latest film, “A Mulher Rei”, by Gina Prince-Bythewood, which hits Portuguese cinemas on October 5th.

To meet the physical demands of her character, the actress had to start running. And if at first she barely knew how to run – Viola really needed to train with 1.2 kg weights in her hands and just do the running movement with her arms –, today she can do it at great speed. For months, advised by her personal trainer, Gabriela McClain, Viola made the treadmill her best friend and today, as you can see in the video that she shared on her Instagram account, she is a 10 runner.

Sport, along with greater care with food, became a normal part of their day-to-day routines. Viola Davis gained a more toned body, muscles instead of fat, more resistance, more breathing capacity… Above all, more energy and health.

To follow Viola Davis’ example, here are some suggestions:

About “The King Woman”

Viola Davis in “A Mulher Rei”, which opens in Portuguese cinemas on October 5th. Photo DR

“The King Woman,” filmed in South Africa, tells the extraordinary story of Agojie, the unit of Amazon warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the early 19th century with a skill and ferocity unlike anything the world has ever seen. it saw. Inspired by true events, King Woman chronicles the epic journey of General Nanisca (Viola Davis) as she trains the next generation of recruits and prepares them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy her way of life. There are things worth fighting for…