The Pope: rereading his own life makes us discover “the small miracles” that God does for us

In the catechesis of the General Audience, Francis invited people to read their own history, which also means recognizing the presence of “toxic” elements. Read one’s own life to see “the things that are not good and also the good things that God sows in us.”

Mariangela Jaguraba – Vatican News

Pope Francis continued the cycle of catechesis on discernment at the General Audience, this Wednesday (10/19), held in St. Peter’s Square.

In this weekly meeting with the faithful, the Pope meditated “on another indispensable ingredient for discernment: life story itself“.

Recognize the presence of “toxic” elements

“Our life is the most precious “book” entrusted to us, a book that many unfortunately do not read, or do so too late, before dying. paths”, the Pontiff stressed, stressing that Saint Augustine understood this, “rereading his life, observing in it the silent and discreet but incisive steps of the Lord’s presence. At the end of this journey, he will note with admiration: “You were inside me, and I was outside. There, I looked for you. Deformed, I threw myself on the beautiful forms of your creatures. You were with me, but I was not with you”. what is sought: “Return to yourself. In the inner man dwells the truth”.

Many times, we too live the experience of Augustine, of finding ourselves trapped in thoughts that distance us from ourselves, stereotyped messages that hurt us: “I am worthless”, “everything bad happens to me”, “I will never do anything good”. , and so on. Reading one’s own history also means recognizing the presence of these “toxic” elements, and then expanding the plot of our narration, learning to observe other things, making it richer, more respectful of complexity, even managing to capture the discreet ways in which God acts. in our lives.

read life itself

Then the Pope said that he once met “a person that people who knew her said she deserved the Nobel Prize for negativity”, because “everything was bad and she always put herself down”. “He was a bitter person, but he had many qualities. So this person found another person who helped him well, and every time he complained about something, the other person would say, “But now, to make up for it, say something nice about yourself. “. And she replied: “Yes, I also have that quality”, and little by little it helped her to move forward, to read her life well, both the bad things and the good things”, Francis underlined.

“Read your own life, and so see the things that are not good and also the good things that God sows in us.”

According to the Pope, “the narration of the vicissitudes of our life also makes it possible to understand important nuances and details, which can prove to be valuable aids that were hidden until then. A reading, a service, an encounter, at first considered to be of little importance, successively convey inner peace, convey the joy of living and suggest other good initiatives. Stopping and recognizing this is indispensable for discernment, it is a work of collecting those precious and hidden pearls that the Lord has spread on our land”.

He who walks round never goes forward

“The good is hidden, always, because the good is modest and hides itself: the good remains hidden; it is silent, it requires a slow and continuous excavation, because God’s style is discreet, it does not impose itself; it is like the air we breathe. , we don’t see it, but it makes us live, and we only notice it when we don’t,” Francis said.

The Pope underlined that “getting used to rereading one’s life educates the look, sharpens it, allows us to notice the small miracles that the good God performs for us every day”.

When we pay attention, we observe other possible directions that reinvigorate inner taste, peace and creativity. Above all, it makes us freer from toxic stereotypes. It is wisely said that the man who does not know his past is doomed to repeat it. It’s curious, isn’t it? If we don’t know the path taken, the past, we always repeat the same thing, we are circular. The person who walks in a circle never goes forward, he has no way. It’s like a dog that bites its tail, it always goes like this, and it repeats things.

The importance of the lives of the saints

According to the Pope, “the life of the saints is a precious help to recognize God’s style in one’s own life: it allows one to become familiar with his way of acting. The behavior of some saints challenges us, showing us new meanings and opportunities. This is what happened, for example, to Saint Ignatius of Loyola. When he describes the fundamental discovery of his life, he adds an important observation: “From experience, he deduced that some thoughts made him sad and others, happy; and little by little he learned to know the diversity of the spirits that stirred in him”.

Francis said that “discernment is the narrative reading of the consolations and desolations that we experience throughout our lives. It is the heart that speaks to us of God, and we must learn to understand his language.” “Let us ask ourselves, at the end of the day, for example: what happened in my heart today? Some people think that to do this examination of conscience is to give an account of the sins committed. What happened inside me? What made me happy? What made me sad? And so I learn to discern what happens inside us”, he concluded.