The Walking Dead had a mega special participation and no one noticed

The artist responsible for the art of the comics The Walking Dead, Charlie Adlard It’s been a while since he said that he often draws inspiration from real people to draw the features of zombies in stories, but it was recently revealed that he used a special source of inspiration.

The creator of the popular Skybound Comics series Robert Kirkman admitted in The Walking Dead: Deluxe #47 that his colleague used his face as a model for not one, but several zombies from almost every issue.

The revelation came thanks to a fan comic reader, who sent a letter to a specialized section, asking the writer and artist if they had already included as a zombie in their stories, people they don’t like in real life.

Kirkman said that as far as he knew something like this did not occur in The Walking Dead, but admitted that curiously he had already inspired countless times.

“Charlie seems to draw me as a zombie in almost every issue…so it’s a little unsettling,” he wrote.

The fact that no one has ever noticed it is not a serious fault for the fans, since the task of identifying the writer’s traits in the zombies is not the easiest task in the world, as the artist made a point of not making it too evident. .

Some zombies with Kirkman’s features can be found among the Governor’s head collection. The Walking Dead #29.

The comics creator wasn’t the only one closely tied to Skybound Comics to become a zombie on the pages thanks to Adlard’s talent, which also included several appearances by George A. Romero, director of Night of the Living Deadwho was a major influence on the series The Walking Dead.

The television show has also turned real people into on-screen zombies, including a number of celebrities who have jumped at the opportunity to make a secret cameo of sorts, such as former NFL star Hines Ward Chris Hardwick.

After turning many real people into zombies in the comics, Charlie Adlard himself was turned into an undead in the live-action series.

Speaking of the TV series, though The Walking Dead As it draws closer and closer to its end, fans have been pretty excited about the prospects for the promised spin-off series.

The most talked about has been the series focused on Daryl Dixon, who according to his interpreter, Norman Reedus, will follow the character as he wakes up in France and tries to remember how he got there, facing several missions until he manages to return home.

Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) will also star in their own spinoff titled The Walking Dead: Dead City.

The first 19 episodes of season 11 of The Walking Dead are already available on Star, the others will enter one by one on the next Sundays.

