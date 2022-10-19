They don’t play anything, they irritate the crowd and they may be leaving Palmeiras

Palmeiras fans want these two players to leave

October 18, 2022 · 2:15 pm

O palm trees got a scare in Brazilian in the last round. After opening 12 points of difference to Internacional just under two weeks ago, Verdão, in its last two matches, ended up stumbling to the Atletico Goianiensein Goiânia, and in front of the Sao Pauloat the Allianz Parque, last Sunday (16). With the draws by 1 to 1 against Dragão and 0 to 0, in the classic, Palestra added only 2 points out of 6 possible and to make matters worse, they saw the gauchos win their two clashes and reduce the alviverde advantage to 8.

Now, Verdão has three games considered accessible for Abel Ferreira’s team to win and finally win their 11th national title: Hawaii and America Mineiroat the Allianz Parqueand cuiabáat Pantanal Arena. Verdão will also be able to score points against Athletico Paranaenseat Arena da Baixada, Strengthin São Paulo and in the last round against International, in Porto Alegre. As the situation is still considered good, Leila Pereira and Anderson Barros continue to plan for 2023.

Atuesta and Kuscevic may be packed

The board’s first idea is to maintain the backbone of the Abel Ferreira. Even so, names like Mayke, Marcos Rocha, Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga have already renewed their contracts; Dudu should be the next to extend their bond. The base will also be effective. Endrick and Giovannifor example, should have more space next season.

Possible “refuerzos”

“Palmeiras intends to give up at least one gringo to go to the market after another foreign player. Verdão will make few moves in the window, but they intend to improve their squad. And then, in order to hire a foreigner, you will have to give up one who is in the cast. Just to remember some names that were speculated recently in the Club were the midfielder Nicolas De La Cruzwhich must sign its renewal with the River Platefrom Argentina this week, in addition to Lorenzo Faravelli29-year-old attacking midfielder, who belongs to Independiente Del Valle, is not such an expensive player, only R$ 8 million reais. Palmeiras was also the subject of speculation some time ago in relation to Martín Ojeda. Argentine, who belongs to the Godoy Cruz and that makes an extremely interesting national championship”, said the journalist Jorge Nicolawhich implied that atuesta or Kuscevic must be the athletes who will leave the club.