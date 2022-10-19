TikTok bans minors from live streams after BBC report

Mona and her six daughters ask for gifts on TikTok live streams
TikTok will raise the minimum age for live streaming from 16 to 18 starting next month.

The move came after a BBC News investigation found hundreds of active accounts streaming directly from refugee camps in Syria. In broadcasts, children beg for cash donations.

Some were earning up to US$1,000 (about R$5,200) an hour. But when people withdrew the money, TikTok was left with up to 70% of the value.

In the future, only adults will be able to “send virtual gifts or access monetization features,” TikTok said.

