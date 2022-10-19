To please Mbappé, PSG study Neymar loan or ‘extravagant exit’ by paying R$ 1.5 billion to the Brazilian

PSG’s troubled backstage, with a possible dispute between Neymar and Mbappé, continues to be news in the European press

The priority of Paris Saint-Germain is to keep Kylian Mbappé and giving up Neymar. This is what, in an article published this Wednesday (19), the Spanish newspaper The Countrywhich brings a lot of behind the scenes of the way the Parisian club has evaluated the situation of two of its main stars for the future.

According to the publication, Neymar was placed on the market in the last transfer window, but received only one proposal, from the Newcastle, promptly denied by the Brazilian. O Chelsea would be another alternative, but the Blues were not encouraged to increase their offer after a season of ups and downs for shirt 10.

On the PSG side, the report states that the club is convinced that “Neymar’s presence impedes the team’s growth”, and Mbappé, upon renewing his contract, demanded “rigor” from the club in relation to the professionalism of the squadwhich would directly affect the Brazilian, according to the newspaper.

“The club’s plan, they say, consists of getting a loan or even looking for an extravagant exit route. ‘Here they spend months studying how to pay Neymar the biggest termination in the history of the sport, about 300 million euros‘, said a person who works for PSG”, writes the newspaper.

The value quoted by The Country would be equivalent to BRL 1.5 billion at the current price, remembering that PSG has already turned Neymar into the most expensive player in history by paying 222 million euros (just over BRL 820 million at the time) to barcelona in 2017.

Despite Neymar’s great phase, with 16 goals and 12 assists so far, PSG would have restrictions behind the scenes that the Brazilian will maintain this level of motivation and performance after the world Cupwhich will be held in November and December in Qatar.

“Which Luis CamposPSG’s sporting director, sees it as more complicated than that these performances are maintained after the World Cup final. al-Khelaifi (PSG president), according to PSG sources, has no doubts. Today, for the president, the priority is to keep Mbappé and give up Neymar. The French, say people close to them, remain hopeful,” wrote the The Country.

