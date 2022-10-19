Top 10 Sandra Bullock Movies According to Letterboxd » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

With the newly released movie Bullet train, Sandra Bullock returns to the big screen as Maria, a manipulative killer. Fans were happy to see her on screen, even if it was just for a brief moment towards the end of the movie, and are looking forward to seeing her in new movies in the future.

Sandra Bullock became a household name in Hollywood with her performance in the 1994 film Speed, which helped her win some of the biggest film awards. She has held that status for over three decades. Fans can always check out other parts of her, which Letterboxd users rated as she played a number of characters with a variety of traits.

10/10 Miss Congeniality (2000) – 3.3/5

When a terrorist threatens to bomb the Miss United States pageant, the FBI asks an agent to disguise himself as a contestant in the film. Miss Sympathy.

Despite the writing being somewhat mediocre, critics praised Bullock’s performance in the film, saying she is charming and funny. In the end, the film grossed $13.9 million in its first weekend in theaters (per Mojo Box Office), making it the fifth highest-grossing film in its first week in North America.

09/10 The Proposal (2009) – 3/3/5

A Canadian executive at a top New York publishing house learns she will be deported from the United States after her visa renewal application was refused in the film. The proposal. They didn’t like each other at first, but they ended up liking each other.

Margaret Tate, the energetic editor-in-chief of a leading New York City book publisher facing deportation, is played by Sandra Bullock, one of her more sympathetic roles. Critics praised Bullock’s chemistry with the co-protagonist, despite the plot being rather generic.

8/10 Ocean’s Eight (2018) – 3.3/5

In the movie eight of the oceanDebbie Ocean, Danny Ocean’s sister, leads a gang of women as they plan a complex heist during the annual Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Deborah “Debbie” Ocean, played by Sandra Bullock, is a seasoned crook and thief who starts planning the heist as soon as she is paroled. The film received mostly positive reviews, with audiences praising the premise for being fun and clever enough to pass.

7/10 While You Were Sleeping (1995) – 3.4/5

In the movie While you were Sleeping, a lone collector for the Chicago Transit Authority saves her longtime crush from a speeding train, but the man ends up in a coma. Things get complicated when Lucy makes a careless remark that leads Peter’s family to believe she is his fiancee.

In the film, Sandra Bullock plays Lucy Eleanor Moderatz, a transit worker who saves the life of her longtime crush but later falls in love with her brother. Sandra Bullock’s captivating performance was praised by critics, who claim that she lends While You Were Sleeping a positive reputation and resulted in a high score on IMDb.

6/10 Severity (2013) – 3.5/5

In the movie Gravity, American astronauts are stranded in space after their shuttle was destroyed mid-orbit and seek to return to Earth. Sandra Bullock plays Dr. Ryan Stone, a medical engineer and mission specialist hailing from Lake Zurich, Illinois, who is on his first space mission but ends up stranded there.

Viewers praised the film, calling it huge and visually perfect and praising how it brings back to the big screen a sense of wonder, danger, and possibility that should astound critics and audiences everywhere. It is also one of Bullock’s highest-grossing films.

5/10 Practical Magic (1998) – 3.5/5

In the movie Practical Magictwo witch sisters were raised by their unconventional aunts in a small village after the death of their family due to a curse battle prejudice and a curse that could keep them from finding true love.

Sandra Bullock plays Sally Owens, a witch who loses her husband to the curse. She gives up magic and forbids her daughters to use it. Bullock’s ability to portray a character with conflicting feelings and someone who eventually overcomes a traumatic experience was praised by critics.

4/10 Time to Kill (1996) – 3.6/5

In the movie a time to killwhich is one of Bullock’s highest-rated films on IMDb, a fearless young Mississippi lawyer and his partner defend a man suspected of killing two people who sexually assaulted his ten-year-old daughter, prompting terrible retaliation and revenge from the Ku Klux Klan.

Sandra Bullock plays Ellen Roark, a law student who helps the father who killed his daughter’s abuser get a fair trial. Viewers praised Bullock’s performance, stating that she adds suspense to the film, which ended up in her winner of the Blockbuster Entertainment Award for Favorite Actress in a Thriller.

3/10 Bullet Train (2022) – 3.6/5

the plot of Bullet train centers on Ladybug, a resentful assassin who faces off against other assassins while traveling on a fictionalized version of the Tokaido Shinkansen, a Japanese high-speed train.

Sandra Bullock plays Maria, Ladybug’s handler and contact, and she shows up to get him as he rejoices, finally leaving the bullet train. Although Bullock only appeared for a brief moment towards the end of the film, viewers were excited to see the legendary actress in the film.

2/10 Speed ​​(1994) – 3.6/5

In the movie Speed, a terrorist has set up a bus to blow up if it travels at less than 80 kilometers per hour. Before the bomb goes off, a Los Angeles police officer must free the bus passengers while also trying to determine how the kidnapper is keeping an eye on them.

Sandra Bullock plays Annie Porter, a passenger who takes control of the bus after the driver is injured by another criminal. The way Bullock creates tension in the film and her chemistry with the main character, according to critics, is excellent.

1/10 The Prince of Egypt (1992) – 3.9/5

The animated musical drama film The prince of Egyptwhich is based on the Book of Exodus, chronicles the life of Moses from the time he grew up as a prince of Egypt to his ultimate destiny of bringing the Jews out of Egypt.

Aaron and Moses’ biological sister Miriam, who helps Moses lead the Hebrews out of Egypt, is voiced by Sandra Bullock. The film received high marks from critics, who noted that its magnificent visuals and excellent voice cast more than made up for being more skillfully done than emotionally engaging.