Towards Guayaquil: Athletico fan finds alternative path and saves BRL 6,000 per Libertadores final | athletico-pr

Atletico faces the Flamengo on October 29, in Ecuador, behind the unprecedented title of Libertadores. The final takes place at the Monumental stadium, in Guayaquil, and the Atletico fans want to follow the biggest game in the history of the Hurricane up close.

The ge created the series “Towards Guayaquil”which will tell the stories of red-black fans, obsessed with the cup and who will do everything, in different ways, to be on site in the “Geral Norte” sector.

The second report is about the systems analyst Wilson P. Junior, who will travel by plane and bus until arriving in the Ecuadorian city. The red-black fan found a way to save on the high costs of airline tickets.

After much research, Junior will pay around R$ 4,200 to go to the stage of the final. The air value exceeded R$ 10 thousand after qualifying in the semifinal against Palmeiras.

With the economy, he will take his son Bernardo for the first time in a final outside Curitiba. Junior had already gone to the finals of the Copa do Brasil in Porto Alegre and the Sudamericana in Montevideo (Uruguay) by car.

Towards Guayaquil: Athletico fans will face a lot of road until the Liberta final

I spent four days in a row thinking about the logistics to get to Guayaquil. Finally, I found my way through Fiura. I called friends, family and we got more than 30 people. — Wilson P. Junior

The saga begins by plane this Thursday, nine days before the final. He will travel by plane in four segments. The last one is by road, from Piura to Guayaquil. In all, there are 6,916 km covered.

Curitiba – Sao Paulo : 403 km

: 403 km Sao Paulo – Santiago (Chile) : 2,582 km

: 2,582 km Santiago – Lima (Peru) : 2,462 km

: 2,462 km Lima – Piura (Peru) : 984 km

: 984 km Piura – Guayaquil (Ecuador) : 485 km

: 485 km Total: 6,916 km

I needed to go to the final. God willing, we return with the cup to Curitiba. Fan lives on hope, I always believe. — Wilson P. Junior

See news from Athletico on Twitter

Follow GE/PR on Facebook

1 of 1 Athletico fans go by bus and plane to Guayaquil — Photo: Reproduction/RPC Athletico fans go by bus and plane to Guayaquil – Photo: Reproduction/RPC

From Tuesday to Friday, you will also discover other crazy things. The fan who sold truffles to raise funds to travel, the athleticana who bought a raffle for R$25 and won the draw with everything paid for and, finally, the rubro-negro who ventures out on a motorcycle for 12,500 kilometers.

1st episode: ge series tells stories of Athletico fans who go to the final