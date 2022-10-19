Trailer for the new season references the beginning of the series; watch

ABC has released the trailer for season 19 of “Grey’s Anatomy,” which will begin six months after the final episode of the previous season.

The trailer starts something at the beginning of the series’ seasons: the arrival of new young interns at the hospital. Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) begins the trailer by welcoming newcomers. “Congratulations! You made it, you are here. We don’t hire you for your grades. We hired you for your fight,” she says, as the faces of the new characters are introduced.

Then the trailer for “Grey’s Anatomy” shows Levi Schmitt, who tragically lost his first patient last season, warning interns: “Don’t kill anyone or drop anything inside a patient,” he warns.

Then we see Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) show up at the hospital, but without her lab coat, wearing regular clothes. Maggie (Kelly McCreary) asks, “Are you back?”, while Bailey replies only “I heard about the new class!”.

Maggie then tells someone, who is not identified, “The man you love is here,” as Nick (Scott Speedman) locates us in time after the events of Season 18. “It’s been six months,” he says, while Meredith replies, “It’s been a really tough six months.”

So, we have a big reference to the show’s first season, when Link tells Meredith that he got involved with one of the hospital’s new interns (apparently the one played by Adelaide Kane) without knowing it. This is something that points to the beginning of the relationship between Meredith, who was an intern at the time, and Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), who, like Link, was an attending physician.

In this Meredith responds, making another reference to the first season of the series. “I’m in no position to judge you on that,” she said. “I recommend you stay away from elevators.” This is more of a reference to the relationship between Meredith and Derek, who had an elevator scene in the second episode of the series.

In the sequel, a patient asks Maggie if this is the day to take the kids to work, given the doctor’s youth by her side. Maggie responds in a celebratory tone that the hospital has interns again.

Another familiar face appears, Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone), leading the interns into what looks like a big case: a bus has overturned and there are multiple brain injuries. The scene then cuts to one of the interns saying, “This just got super real.”

“I see something in them. A spark, a motivation, a genius. They just need a chance,” she concludes, ending the trailer.

Although Ellen Pompeo is a strong presence in the trailer, the same should not happen with the season, which should have around 22 episodes according to Deadline magazine. Pompeo is expected to appear in just eight episodes at the start of the season, and return for the final episode.

It is not yet known when the series will come to an end, but in recent years, every season has been seen by fans as the last, until proven otherwise.

The 19th season of “Grey’s Anatomy” arrives on the American network ABC on October 6th. The series arrives in Brazil first through the Sony Channel. At the moment, the first 17 seasons of the series are available on Star+, and the 18th is expected to arrive in the future, still without a date, after it has already been shown on TV.

