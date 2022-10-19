Tramontina burns stock and sells products at R$5

The event will take place on the 20th and 22nd and from the 27th to the 29th of October, at the Tramontina Factory Store, located in Carlos Barbosa.

The objective is to open up space in the store’s storage, selling products that are out of stock or have small defects, in addition to offering them at significant discounts. According to Tramontina, it will be possible to buy products from R$ 5.00.

Tramontina’s out-of-stock event.

Tramontina’s stock-out event takes place in front of the T Factory, located at Rua Maurício Cardoso, 193. The event hours on Thursdays and Fridays will be from 9 am to 6 pm, and on Saturdays from 9 am to 4:30 pm.

Discounts of up to 50%

Tramontina will offer more than a thousand products with discounts between 50% and 60%. The store has smaller items, from R$ 14.00, which can be sold for R$ 5.00. Other more expensive products, around R$300, will be sold for around R$140.00. Payment methods will be cash or credit card in up to three installments.

According to the manager of T Factory, Maria Inês Dupont, the sale of stock is a perfect opportunity for those who need to renew or complement items in the house.

“With the outlet, we were able to carry out the sale of stock, providing economic shopping opportunities for our consumers. These are products with Tramontina quality at significantly lower prices, which is why we expect to receive hundreds of customers,” said Dupont.

Other stock burns

This is the third time that Tramontina has held the outlet. Limited stock and the opportunity for significant discounts attract many customers to the event.

Image: Celli07 / shutterstock.com