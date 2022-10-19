UFC 280: Brazilian fans make noise at open training in Abu Dhabi | combat

Open training with the main fighters of UFC 280 brought together a good audience in a mall in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, and everyone cheered with the athletes present. If, on the one hand, it was clear that most of the fans in the main event should be in favor of Islam Makhachev, Charles do Bronx fans gave the message that the Brazilian’s fans will be the loudest.

+ Share this article via Whatsapp

+ Share this article via Telegram

1 of 3 Charles of the Bronx Raised Audience in Abu Dhabi — Photo: Gleidson Venga Charles of the Bronx roused the audience in Abu Dhabi — Photo: Gleidson Venga

Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan were the first to show themselves to the public, which was thrilled with the charismatic American fighter, as well as the presence of the former bantamweight champion. In the sequence, TJ Dillashaw won the sympathy of all by gifting the fans with shirts and other items of fight. He will be the challenger of Aljamain Sterling, who moved a lot and showed that he is sharp for the dispute.

But the audience really wanted to see the protagonists of the main fight of this Saturday’s event.

Watch UFC 280 Open Workout

Accompanied by Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team, Islam Makhachev appeared first, to a standing ovation with chants of “Islam, Islam”. The Russian fighter thanked him for the affection, signed a pair of gloves for the fans and showed a lot of movement on the stage set up for the athletes.

– I always do the same camp, the same plan. I train more than anyone and I’m ready to fight anywhere – assured Makhachev.

2 of 3 Khabib Nurmagomedov closely followed the training of Islam Makhachev — Photo: Gleidson Venga Khabib Nurmagomedov closely followed the training of Islam Makhachev — Photo: Gleidson Venga

Charles appeared soon after, with his noisy fans overshadowing some of the boos he received early on. The Brazilian crowd still sang a chorus of “Olê, Olê, Olê! Charles, Charles”, and sang a “Happy Birthday to you”, as it was the fighter’s birthday earlier in the week. The black belt trained with some of his gym partners and reinforced his message:

– I’m 100% prepared for this fight. I will knock out Islam Makhachev. I know you’re rooting for him because he’s from here, but I’ll show you that the lightweight champion is called Charles Oliveira.

Next Thursday, from 11:00 am (Brasília time), the Combat it’s the SportTV 3 broadcast the UFC 280 press conference live. On Friday, starting at 9 am (Brasília time), the weigh-in and Combat also shows live.

On Saturday, starting at 11:00 am (Brasília time), UFC 280 begins with an exclusive broadcast of Combat. O combat.com shows the first two fights live on video and follows the entire card in real time. The “Combat Warm-up” starts at 10:30 am (Brasília time).

UFC 280

22 October 2022 in Abu Dhabi (UAE)

MAIN CARD (3 pm, Brasília time):

Lightweight: Charles do Bronx vs Islam Makhachev

Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw

Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs Sean O’Malley

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot

Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs Manon Fiorot

PRELIMINARY CARD (11 am, Brasília time):

Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs Sean Brady

Middleweight: Makhmud Muradov vs Caio Borralho

Light Heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir vs Nikita Krylov

Featherweight: Zubaira Tukhugov vs Lucas Almeida

Lightweight: Magomed Mustafaev vs Yamato Nishikawa

Welterweight: Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Middleweight: Armen Petrosyan vs AJ Dobson

Flyweight: Muhammad Mokaev vs Malcolm Gordon

Bantamweight: Karol Rosa vs Lina Lansberg