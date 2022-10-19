UFC 280: Makhachev teases Charles by saying his team is 2-0 | combat

With UFC 280 approaching, the mood between the teams of Islam Makhachev and Charles from the Bronx seems to heat up. The two will face off in the main event of next Saturday’s card, in Abu Dhabi (UAE), for the vacant lightweight belt (up to 70kg). This Tuesday, the Russian posted on his social networks in a provocative tone to the Chute Boxe/Diego Lima athlete, pointing out that in the confrontation between the teams it is 2 to 0 for his companions.