UFC 280: Makhachev teases Charles by saying his team is 2-0 | combat

With UFC 280 approaching, the mood between the teams of Islam Makhachev and Charles from the Bronx seems to heat up. The two will face off in the main event of next Saturday’s card, in Abu Dhabi (UAE), for the vacant lightweight belt (up to 70kg). This Tuesday, the Russian posted on his social networks in a provocative tone to the Chute Boxe/Diego Lima athlete, pointing out that in the confrontation between the teams it is 2 to 0 for his companions.
Makhachev mentioned the victories of Islam Mamedov against Jorge Patino Macaco in 2015, for the WSOF, and of Tagir Ulanbekov against Allan Puro Osso, last year, for the UFC. He even wrote that he will go 3-0 on Saturday. Macaco and Puro Osso are also in Abu Dhabi with Charles for UFC 280.
UFC 280
22 October 2022 in Abu Dhabi (UAE)
MAIN CARD (3 pm, Brasília time):
Lightweight: Charles do Bronx vs Islam Makhachev
Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw
Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs Sean O’Malley
Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot
Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs Manon Fiorot
PRELIMINARY CARD (11 am, Brasília time):
Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs Sean Brady
Middleweight: Makhmud Muradov vs Caio Borralho
Light Heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir vs Nikita Krylov
Featherweight: Zubaira Tukhugov vs Lucas Almeida
Lightweight: Magomed Mustafaev vs Yamato Nishikawa
Welterweight: Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev
Middleweight: Armen Petrosyan vs AJ Dobson
Flyweight: Muhammad Mokaev vs Malcolm Gordon
Bantamweight: Karol Rosa vs Lina Lansberg
