Ukrainian army says it destroyed 223 Iranian drones since September – News

The Ukrainian Air Force has announced that it has destroyed 223 Iranian drones since mid-September, although Tehran denies supplying Russia with equipment for the Ukraine offensive.

“Since the first Iranian-made Shahed 136 ‘kamikaze’ drone was shot down over Ukrainian territory on September 13 in Kupiansk, the Air Force’s air defense and other Defense Force components have destroyed 223 such drones,” a military statement said. .

Since last week, attacks promoted by Moscow against Ukrainian territory have used so-called “suicide drones” or “kamikaze drones”. These attacks use the equipment itself to hit a target, rather than launching some kind of bomb or missile.





On 10 October, several Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kiev, which had not been attacked for months, were bombed. Part of the attacks used drones that would have been acquired from Iran.

The offensive would be Putin’s response to the attack on a major bridge in Crimea, a region annexed by Russia in 2014.

This week, a new wave of bombing targeted strategic cities in Ukraine. A part of these attacks was also carried out with suicide drones launched even against a residential building.





The latest attacks ordered by Putin have focused on Ukraine’s infrastructure. President Volodmyr Zelensky claimed that 30% of the country’s power plants were damaged.

The Zaporizhzhia plant was even disconnected from the electricity grid and generators had to be used to keep the operation to a minimum. The nuclear plant, considered the largest in Europe, is under Russian control, but the employees are still Ukrainians.

