Ukrainians must prepare for winter with lack of electricity, water and heating, warns Kiev | Ukraine and Russia

The Russian Armed Forces confirmed on Tuesday (18) that they had hit Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, in new bombings that caused power and water cuts in several cities in the country, including the capital Kiev. “All targets have been hit,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement similar to the one published the day before. An adviser to the Ukrainian presidency warned the population to prepare to spend the winter with a lack of energy, water and heating.

The new Russian bombings killed at least two people in Kiev and a 55-year-old man in Mykolayev, a city in southern Ukraine.

“The Russian Armed Forces continued to attack Ukraine’s military command and energy systems with high-precision, long-range air and sea weapons,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily report. The report is virtually identical to the one released on Monday, after bombings that left nine dead in Ukraine.

The Russian army also claims that on Tuesday it reconquered the village of Gorobivka, in the Kharkiv region (northeast), which it had lost to Ukrainian forces in the counter-offensive launched by Kiev in September.

As winter approaches, “since October 10, 30% of Ukrainian power plants have been destroyed, causing massive blackouts across the country,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a message on Twitter. He also reiterated his refusal to negotiate a ceasefire with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian operator DTEK has reported “disruptions” in electricity supply in a key area of ​​Kiev. “Engineers are making all necessary efforts to restore power,” DTEK said on Facebook. The capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, urged residents to save water and electricity.

In a TV interview, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, adviser to the Ukrainian presidency, called the situation “critical” across the country, “because our regions are dependent on each other”. He said that the population must prepare for the lack of energy, water and heating, given the damage caused by the recent Russian bombings.

As of Monday, Moscow’s attacks had killed at least nine people, five of them in Kiev, and caused power cuts in three regions of Ukraine. The current Russian air offensive adds to the October 10 bombings, which also destroyed electrical infrastructure and left 19 dead and 105 wounded. Western allies have promised more air defense systems, some of which have already been delivered to Ukraine.

Ukrainian operator Energoatom also accused the Russian army on Tuesday of “kidnapping” two executives at the Zaporijia (south) nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, occupied by Moscow troops since March. The complex has suffered frequent bombings and power cuts since the Russian invasion on February 24, raising fears of a nuclear disaster.

The General Staff of Ukraine took stock of the operations of the two sides in conflict.

“In the last 24 hours, the enemy launched 10 missile attacks and 58 air strikes, in addition to firing up to 60 shots with multiple rocket launchers,” the Kiev military command summarized on Tuesday morning. “Russia has sent 43 Iranian-made “Shahed-136″ drone aircraft,” the report continues, “of which 38 were shot down by Ukrainian soldiers.”

Kiev claimed responsibility for “22 attacks” carried out by its air force on Monday, showing once again that Russia had failed to establish its air supremacy.

“We don’t have that information,” countered Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov when asked by a journalist about the use of Iranian drones. “Russian technology is being used, with Russian names,” the spokesman added.

On Monday, Ukraine’s government called on the European Union to impose more sanctions on Iran, claiming that “Iran is responsible for the death of Ukrainians”. But the Iranian government has again denied participation in the conflict. “Iran has not exported weapons to any of the warring parties,” said Nasser Kanani, a diplomatic spokesman for the Islamic Republic.

Washington threatens to impose sanctions on companies or states that collaborate with Iran’s drone program after Monday’s attacks in Ukraine.

The Russians “continue to do what they do best – terrorize and kill civilians,” declared President Volodymyr Zelensky. “In Mykolayev, the enemy destroyed an apartment building with C-300 missiles. One person was killed,” the Ukrainian leader said. According to local authorities, the victim was a 55-year-old man found in the rubble of a building hit by a night bombing.

In Dnipro, “the Russians hit an electrical infrastructure … with two missiles.” There is a fire and serious damage,” said the head of the regional military administration, Valentyn Reznichenko, referring to power and water cuts across the region.

In Kharkiv, “the enemy fired eight missiles from the Russian city of Belgorod,” according to Kharkiv regional governor Oleg Synegoubov, who reported no casualties.

Other bombings hit the town of Jytomyr, west of Kiev. On Monday, Russian attacks had already hit the capital, in the vicinity of Kharkiv and Soumy (northeast), Donetsk (east), Dnipropetrovsk (central east), Kherson and Mykolayev (south).

The Russian army, which will send up to 9,000 troops and about 170 tanks to Belarus, a Moscow ally that borders Ukraine, said on Monday it had hit all its targets with “high-precision weapons”. The statement provoked a reaction from the United States.

The Russians “are attacking critical infrastructure … things that people need in their everyday lives that are not military targets,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “This is a sign of desperation on Russia’s part,” Blinken said.

The Russian army has faced significant territorial losses since the Ukrainian counteroffensive that began in September. Russian troops withdrew from areas of northern, eastern and southern Ukraine. The only region where Moscow is still advancing is an area around the eastern city of Bakhmut, which Russian soldiers have been trying to take away from Ukrainians since the summer.

However, despite this context in which neither party is willing to make concessions, 108 women, mostly military, were released in a new prisoner exchange with Russia, the Ukrainian presidency said.

Russia claims, for its part, that the Ukrainian army bombed two villages in the Kursk border region, Tiotkino and Popovo-Lejatchi, causing power cuts. In the Belgorod region, which also borders Ukraine, Ukrainian fire hit a railway station, causing damage and injuring one person, according to Governor Vyacheslav Beglov.

Not far from that area, the crash of a Russian supersonic fighter-bomber on Monday killed 13 people and injured 19. The incident took place in Yeysk, a city of 90,000 in southwestern Russia opposite Ukrainian Mariupol, which was devastated by a siege by Moscow forces at the start of the conflict. The device fell on a residential building that housed 600 people, setting off a massive fire. Among the dead were three children, according to rescuers, who completed operations on the rubble of the building.