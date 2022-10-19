United dominate Tottenham, win with Fred’s goal and touch G4

Domain from start to finish. That was the dynamics of the duel between Manchester United and Tottenham, at Old Trafford, this Wednesday (19). The Red Devils took control of the game in the first few minutes, but ran into a beautiful display by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who prevented a red rout. The match was valid for the 12th round of the Premier League and ended 2-0 for the Red Devils.

The Frenchman was finally beaten in the second minute of the second half: after a good play, the ball was left for Fred, who hit placed and had a deflection by the defender Ben Davies. At 23, Bruno Fernandes took advantage of a rebound at the entrance of the area and hit placed to beat the Spurs captain again.

With the victory, the Manchester team reaches 19 points and touches fourth-placed Chelsea, who drew goalless with Brentford and has 20 points. Tottenham, on the other hand, stopped at 23 points, but maintained third place, also benefiting from the Blues draw.

Best of the game – Lloris

The French national team’s first-choice goalkeeper was required at least five times in the first half, with shots by Antony, Fred, Rashford, Luke Shaw and a dangerous foul by Portuguese Bruno Fernandes. It all looked good in the photo. But it can’t do anything about Fred’s deflected shot and Bruno Fernandes’ placed ball. With the score already at 2-0, the Frenchman was required a few more times and prevented a more elastic score from the Red Devils.

Worst of the Game – Ben Davies

The Welshman had difficulties in marking the former São Paulo Antony throughout the game, and was unlucky with Fred’s shot, which deflected him and left the goalkeeper Lloris sold.

United game

United started the game with more possession of the ball, even scaring goalkeeper Lloris on a few occasions. Halfway through the first half, the Red Devils dominated the action at Old Trafford. The Portuguese-speaking midfield, made up of Fred, Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes, got along well and set the pace for the team.

Tottenham game

The Spurs bet on a better filled midfield, with five players on the second row and exploring the wings. But getting little on the ball, Antonio Conte’s team suffered from United’s attacks, and only gave Spaniard De Gea trouble in the 44th minute of the first half, with Kane, who only scared the Spaniard’s goal again in the middle of the second half. .

Arbitration

The refereeing trio, formed by Simon Hooper, and assistants Ian Hussin and Adrian Holmes, had a discreet and confident performance in the classic. It was the 40-year-old referee’s first big-six duel, who whistled 13 fouls and gave Casemiro only one yellow card.

decisive moment

Two minutes into the second half, Sancho receives the ball from Antony at the edge of the area and serves the arrival of Fred. At first, the Brazilian hits a plate, Davies deflects on the way and kills any chance of Lloris defending.