US creates virus more lethal than coronavirus in lab

Scientists at Boston University, in the United States, created in the laboratory a virus more lethal than Sars-Cov-2, which causes covid-19. It is a hybrid version of the coronavirus, which is causing a stir in the scientific community.

Experts are criticizing the feat, as they fear that if the virus escapes the laboratory environment, it could cause a new pandemic, with even more deaths.

This is exactly one of the theories about the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic. A laboratory near Wuhan, the city where the first cases were recorded, was studying the effects of the coronavirus on bats when the first infections appeared.

The paper with the research paper was published online last week in pre-print, which means it has not yet been peer-reviewed.

The hybrid version of the coronavirus was developed from the binding of the spike protein of the Ômicron variant to a virus of the original strain that spread around the world in 2020.

The objective was to study why Ômicron has a lower rate of serious infections.

In laboratory tests, the new hybrid virus created by the researchers killed 80% of the mice infected with it, making it deadlier than the natural Omicron variant.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases helped fund the research work, however, director of the Division of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases at NIAID, Emily Erbelding, said the group’s original grant applications did not clarify that the research would be conducted this way. form.

NIAID policy dictates that any proposals to conduct research that may produce improved pathogens with pandemic potential must be referred to a committee that reviews the risks and benefits of such work, which has not been done.