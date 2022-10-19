US fighter jets intercept Russian bombers near Alaska – News

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) reported this Tuesday (18) that US F-16 fighter jets intercepted, last Monday (17), two Russian bombers in airspace. international near the state of Alaska.

The Tu-95 bombers were intercepted after “entering and operating within the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone,” Norad said in a statement.

The Russian planes “remained in international airspace and did not enter US or Canadian airspace,” the US command said.





The Air Defense Identification Zone (known by the acronym Adiz) is a perimeter in which air traffic is monitored by the Armed Forces of one or more countries, in addition to their national airspace. The objective is to have extra reaction time in case of hostile maneuver.

While tensions are high between the United States and Russia over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Norad said the bombers were not seen as a threat or provocation.

“Norad tracks and positively identifies foreign military aircraft entering Adiz” and “routinely supervises the movements of foreign aircraft and, as necessary, escorts them from Adiz,” the statement explained.





Russia usually does military maneuvers at this time of year. These exercises include ballistic missile tests, although it is unclear whether the bombers’ presence was related to this training.

Interceptions by planes from Russia in this area, close to the country’s eastern border, are relatively frequent.



