US manipulates Covid virus in laboratory and creates deadliest strain

Scientists at Boston University in the United States are being criticized by experts and infectologists for having developed a more lethal strain of the Sars-CoV-2 virus in the laboratory. For critics, the researchers could cause a new pandemic, with even more deaths, if the virus leaves the laboratory environment.

According to the Daily Mail, the Boston team formed a hybrid virus, combining the Ômicron variant with the variant originating in Wuhan. Tested in guinea pigs, the new strain killed 80% of mice infected with the new virus.

Shmuel Shapira, one of the Israeli government’s top scientists, has spoken out against the practice of creating and manipulating lethal viruses. “This should be banned. It’s like playing with fire,” he stated.

The purposeful manipulation of viruses in order to study them and make them more infectious or lethal is considered to be one of the possible causes for the beginning of the Covid-19 epidemic. A laboratory near Wuhan, the city where the first cases of Covid were recorded, was studying the effects of the coronavirus on bats when the first cases in humans appeared.

In the United States, the practice of handling viruses for studies has been restricted since 2017. Boston University responded that the research has approval from the US Institutional Biosafety Committee and the Boston Health Commission.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.