Vasco does not think about punishment and waits for a process that can benefit the club

Club can enter as an interested party after Sport is denounced for confusion on Ilha do Retiro Vasco will closely monitor the developments of the suspension of the match on Sunday, against Sport, due to lack of security on Ilha do Retiro. The club’s legal department avoids giving further statements on the case and will monitor the trial at the Superior Court of Sports Justice. The club has the possibility to enter as an interested party, since a possible punishment for Pernambuco is the loss of points, with the Maltese cross being declared the winner of the match by 3-0.

It will be the first most relevant judgment followed by the new legal board, set up by the SAF. Lawyer Gisele Cabrera, ex-Santos, is in charge of the department. Internally, the club does not believe in the possibility of being framed as a defendant in the case, as Sport officials consider, attributing to Raniel and consequently to the Cruz-Maltino the blame for the interruption of the game due to lack of security.

Currently, the score is 1 to 1, the score of the match when the referee Raphael Claus ended the game alleging lack of security to restart it.

The harshest punishment for Sport would take a point away from the Pernambuco team and give the Maltese cross two more. In this way, the difference that is currently three between the teams would become six, three rounds from the end of the second division.

The summary of Raphael Claus should be a fundamental piece for prosecutors during the trial at STJD, still without a confirmed date to take place.