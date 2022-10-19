Vasco SAF reinforces board and hires Flamengo professional

THE Vasco SAF continues to reinforce its board and recently hired two professionals: the commercial head Caetano Marcelino and the human resources manager Luann Macedo. The information was initially disclosed by “O Globo” and confirmed by THROW!.

Caetano Marcelino started his career at Vasco this Tuesday, after having worked at Flamengo since October 2019. At Rubro-Negro, he played a very important role, first as broadcast rights manager and then as head of sports and media rights. In other words, he was responsible for closing million-dollar contracts that strengthened the club’s brand on the national and international scene.

Vasco’s new commercial head also participated in Flamengo’s social media expansion strategy, in addition to closing exclusive content partnerships with streaming platforms such as Globoplay, DAZN, META, Youtube, Dugout and Tiktok. Luann Macedo worked at CBF and has long experience at Ernst & Young, a company that he stayed for 7 years.

Caetano Marcelino is under the direction of the CEO of SAF, Luiz Mello. Luann Macedo, on the other hand, will integrate the financial directorate, whose executive is Lúcio Barbosa. Vasco’s new board also includes Paulo Bracks (soccer director), Gisele Cabrera (legal director) and Felippe Costa (communication director).