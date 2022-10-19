Viola Davis comes to Brazil for the first time; recall the actress’ interactions with the country | TV & Famous

Viola Davis will set foot on Brazilian soil for the first time in September to promote the premiere of the movie “A Mulher Rei” in theaters. The American actress does not know Brazil, but is known by the public for several interactions with the country on social networks. Attentive to what is happening here, the Oscar winner likes to share videos and images that go viral on the internet on her profile on the social network.
“Can’t wait Brazil,” he wrote on Twitter.
Viol Davis comes to Brazil to promote film — Photo: Disclosure
The gshow made a list remembering what she has already released from Brazil.
Viola Davis comes to Brazil for the first time — Photo: Disclosure
- The actress posted the video of a 2-year-old girl who was “caught” by her mother painting her face to look like her pet dog.
- The video of the person from Pará dancing at Estação das Docas, one of the main tourist attractions in Pará.
- She also published a video of 2-year-old Manu, which went viral when she saw herself represented by the character Mirabel, from Disney’s movie Encanto.
- When a Brazilian asked the actress to send a message to Brazil on Twitter.
- Supporting Brazilians against fires in the Amazon
- Wanting to know the animation of the Brazilian people
- Admiring the swing of Brazil