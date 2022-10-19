Vítor Pereira makes a mystery at Corinthians and can opt for an important change in the starting lineup that faces Flamengo in the final of the Copa do Brasil

Vítor Pereira can opt for Ramiro to join Corinthians against Flamengo in the final of the Copa do Brasil

The coach Victor Pereira can make an important change in the starting lineup of the Corinthians for the end of Brazil’s Cup against Flamengothis Wednesday (19), at 21:45 (Brasília time), at Maracanã.

According to information provided by Fernando Saraiva, a reporter for ESPNthere is a great chance that the Portuguese coach will opt for the entry of Ramiro in the starting 11 for the big decision return duel.

Therefore, addonwho started playing in the first leg, at Neo Química Arena, would lose his place and go to the bench.

In this way, Timão would play with: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Fausto Vera, Ramiro and Renato Augusto; Roger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

On Tuesday night (18), the team from São Paulo landed in Rio de Janeiro and is at the hotel where they will be staying in Copacabana.

All the players in the squad traveled with the delegation, including those who could not play in the final, cases of Bruno Mendezwho defended the colors of Internacional in the competition, and Paulinhorecovering from a knee injury.

Xavierwho was doubtful for not having trained with the group last Monday, in the open training held at Neo Química Arena, also appeared among the players. Ruan Oliveiraalso in recovery and the only one without having acted under the command of Vítor Pereira, was another to travel.

The delegation traveled to Rio de Janeiro this Tuesday afternoon, after having finished preparing for the final at CT Dr. Joaquim Grava, this morning.

Hundreds of fans were present at the CT to wish good luck and show support for the players, with lots of celebration, Faithful Hawks and fireworks.

Timão is looking for its fourth cup in the Copa do Brasil, the same ambition as Flamengo. The teams drew goalless in the first leg and, therefore, a simple victory guarantees the title to the winning team. A new tie on the scoreboard will take the decision to penalties.