Watch the trailer for the new series from The Walking Dead Universe

For The Walking Dead, the end is just the beginning. After the main series releases its final 8 episodes (with its conclusion on November 20th), the TWD Universe on AMC will grow – and get even deadlier – in 2023.

During the premiere of the episode “Lockdown,” a new trailer was revealed preparing us for the three spin-offs set to premiere next year on AMC and AMC+: TWD: Dead Citystarring Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan); the as-yet-untitled series focused on Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus); and the series with Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira).

The official trailer for The Walking Dead Universe, which you can watch right below, also shows us a little bit of the return of Fear the Walking Deadwhich returns for its 8th season in 2023. See descriptions for the new Walking Dead series:

The Walking Dead: Dead City – Previously called “Isle of the Dead”, TWD: Dead City “It shows us the notorious characters of Maggie and Negan traveling through a post-apocalyptic Manhattan that has long been separated from the mainland. The crumbling city is littered with the dead and inhabitants who have made New York its own world of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror.”

Daryl Dixon – Set in Paris, France. Daryl “wake up and find yourself somewhere on the European continent and try to understand what happened”AMC Networks chief executive producer tells Entertainment Weekly. “How did he get here? How is he going to get home?”

Rick & Michonne – In a place never seen before in The Walking Dead Universe, “This series presents us with an epic love story between two changed characters in a changed world. Distanced by distance. By unstoppable power. For the ghosts of who they once were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, one built on a war between the dead…and ultimately, a war against the living. Will they be able to find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike anything they knew before? Are they enemies? lovers? victims? winners? Without each other, they’re not even alive – or will they realize they’re undead too?

Spin-offs promise to expand the world of the zombie apocalypse “will satisfy core audience and bring in new viewers”, McDermott said during the AMC Networks Summit. The executive producer also said that the AMC channel and AMC+ streaming will prevent this great franchise from falling into “more of the same” for viewers.

Previously released spin-offs include The Walking Dead: World Beyonda two-season limited series completed in 2021, and the six-episode anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead. It’s not clear that this one will return for a second season.

Also returning in 2023 we will have Fear the Walking Dead. After their encounter at the end of season 7, the new season brings together Morgan (Lennie James) and Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) on a mission for FATHER