WearOS app gets 50 million downloads, but its days are numbered

The application related to wearOS reached the mark of 50 million downloads within the Google Play Store. The application got that number eight years after it was launched in the manufacturer’s store. However, while this is a positive thing, it is worth remembering that the app may have its days numbered. That’s because the WearOS smartwatch by Google was launched with the function of configuring the smart watches. In fact, all devices in the category launched up to the fourth generation of the Galaxy Watch 4 needed this application so that the user could make the settings they wanted.

















However, this scenario has changed, especially with the arrival of the recent Pixel Watch and Montblanc Summit 3, as both come with the native application, developed for the same purpose. Therefore, the separate app available on the Google store has become of much less importance. Another detail that should be highlighted is that the wearable device launched by the manufacturer has its own version of the application with exclusive features. Still, devices using older versions of WearOS may still need the program to do some kind of update.





That said, the milestone might well be the last big moment of glory that the WearOS app has achieved. Even more, if you take into account that more companies can follow Google’s example and adopt proprietary application solutions to give watch owners the chance to configure their devices in a more practical way. An example of a company that can do this is Fossil, which has been working for some time on a proprietary interface for its products.