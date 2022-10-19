Wednesday on TV: Engineering, Anatomy, Love for Pasolini and Memoirs of Aristides | TV

MOVIE THEATER

The Spotlight Case

AMC, 18:23

At the end of 2001, a team of journalists from Boston Globe comes across the case of Catholic Church priests accused of sexually abusing children in the community. The investigation reveals decades of cover-up, involving the highest levels of religious and political institutions. With this work, the newspaper won the Pulitzer for public service.

Thomas McCarthy directs this film about history. The cast includes Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, John Slattery, Stanley Tucci, Liev Schreiber and Billy Crudup.

The Consul of Bordeaux

AXN Movies, 7:37 pm

The memory of Aristides de Sousa Mendes is evoked in this film directed by Francisco Manso and João Correa (who also co-wrote the screenplay with João Nunes and António Torrado). The story of the diplomat, who granted more than 30,000 entry visas to Portugal to refugees from the Nazi threat, is told through a personal narrative.

A journalist is going to interview a conductor about to retire. The old man will end up remembering that month of June 1940, when, at the age of ten, he was saved thanks to the consul who disobeyed Salazar. Vítor Norte, Leonor Seixas, Sara Barros Leitão and Manuel de Blas are part of the cast.

The wall

In the Studios, 9:15 pm

thriller psychological written by Dwain Worrell, directed by Doug Liman and starring John Cena and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Two sergeants are sent to the construction site of a gas pipeline in Iraq. One of them is hit by a sniper. The other manages to escape behind a wall, but is unable to help his friend. Over the radio, he asks his squad for help, but discovers that the frequency has been intercepted by the enemy.

Déjà Vu

Fox Movies, 10:55 pm

thriller by Tony Scott, with Denzel Washington as the protagonist and the space-time paradoxes at the heart of the action.

Washington is an agent assigned to investigate an explosion, who is integrated into a special FBI program that uses innovative technologies to analyze the past. As he pursues the author of the bomb, he wonders about the ends of that technology and lets himself be dominated by a strange sensation of déjà vu.

DOCUMENTARIES

Visas for Life

I opt, streaming

Exactly one year after the pantheonization of Aristides Sousa Mendes, the platform for streaming da SIC premieres this documentary series in five episodes. Signed by journalist Lúcia Gonçalves, it tells the story of the consul who was responsible for saving thousands of lives during World War II, by granting visas in absentia of Salazar’s orders.







Ancient Engineering

RTP2, 20:39

Debut. As it looks at the greatest (and sometimes the most intriguing) feats of engineering achieved centuries ago, all over the world – such as the pyramids, the Great Wall of China, Stonehenge or the network of Roman roads – the Documentary series notes its potential for influence and inspiration for modern construction.

Archival documents, aerial images and reconstructions, duly commented by specialists, are the raw material of the ten episodes, broadcast from Monday to Friday. Today, attention turns to the wheel and the road.

love rallies

TVCine Edition, 10pm

Love, sex, relationships and gender roles commented on by people from all over Italy, in a documentary directed by Pier Paolo Pasolini. It resulted from a trip that the filmmaker made across the country, camera and microphone in hand, in 1963, at the height of the sexual revolution.

SERIES

Grey’s Anatomy

Fox Life, 10:20 pm

Everything has changed. That’s the title of the inaugural episode of the 19th season, which premieres tonight and is released on Wednesdays. In this new round, actress Ellen Pompeo, who plays the protagonist doctor, Meredith Grey, will have less screen time. On the other hand, the cast is reinforced by new additions, corresponding to the group of inmates who are integrated into Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital. Once they arrive, they have to prove their worth when a bus accident claims multiple victims.

The product of Shonda Rhimes’ television empire, the medical drama is the longest-running of its kind in the history of primetime. At the end of the 18th season, it celebrated a round 400th episode.