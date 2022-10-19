What time does From Scratch, starring Zoe Saldana, arrive on Netflix?

On October 21, Netflix will release a romantic drama series titled From scratch and it’s definitely a must-watch! If you’ve been looking forward to watching the new show, you should know when it’s coming out. We share release time and more below.

From scratch is a limited series created by Attica Locke and Tembi Locke. Like many other Netflix shows, the romantic drama series is an adaptation of another work. It is based on Tembi’s best-selling memoir titled From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily and Finding Home.

It tells the love story between an American student named Amy and a Sicilian chef named Lino. When Amy travels to Italy to study, she meets Lino and they fall in love. As they build a life together in Los Angeles, they face many challenges, including struggles with cultural differences and then Lino’s unexpected cancer diagnosis. They must then trust each other and unite their very different families to overcome this unforeseen challenge.

Zoe Saldana and Eugenio Mastrandrea star in the lead roles of Amy and Lino in the series. The rest of the main cast includes Danielle Deadwyler, Keith David, Kellita Smith, Judith Scott, Lucia Sardo, Paride Benassai and Roberta Rigano.

From zero release time

The romantic drama series will premiere on Netflix on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM PT/3:00 AM ET. However, these release times only apply to people living on the West Coast and East Coast of the United States. If you are in the Central time zone, you can expect the show to end at 2:00 am CT on its release date.

There are a total of eight episodes with durations ranging from 49 to 58 minutes in length. If you’re a night owl, you might be able to knock out the entire season in one go. Otherwise, you can probably watch at least two episodes before going to bed.

From Scratch Parental Guide and Age Rating

It is rated TV-MA, which means it should only be watched by mature audiences. This age rating was given for strong language, sex, and smoking. Overall, it contains content that may not be appropriate for anyone under the age of 17.

Check out the official trailer for a preview of the series!

From scratch arrives on Netflix October 21 at 12pm PT/3pm ET. Will you be watching the romantic drama series?