WhatsApp: New function allows message to be deleted for everyone within 60 hours

As the most used instant messaging application in the country, the Whatsapp frequently releases new functions to provide the best experience for messenger users.

This time, a new tool is being tested to enable the user to erase the message for everyone after longer shipping time than currently allowed.

60h to delete messages on WhatsApp

The time allowed for the message to be deleted for everyone is currently 1 hour, 8 minutes and 16 seconds. However, with the new update, this time may be increased to 60 hours.

While the feature can be a big disadvantage for those who take a long time to respond to messages in the app, it will be quite beneficial for those who have sent a message to the wrong person or regret having sent any content to their contact.

The “delete for everyone” feature was launched in the year 2017. However, when launched, the deadline for the message to be deleted from the conversation for everyone was 7 minutes. Seeing the need to increase the time, the Whatsapp launched a longer deadline, which is the current one, of almost 1 hour and 10 minutes.

The new tool does not yet have a release date, however, it is already being tested.

How to delete messages?

To delete a message, the user must hold their finger on the content sent to select it. When you stabilize it, at the top of the screen, click on the trash can icon and select the option: “delete for me” or “delete for everyone”.

The news was announced through the official Twitter account of the social network. In the text, the administrators wrote that “now” people “will have a little more than two days” to delete the messages.

Don’t want to receive calls on WhatsApp? see what to do

For many users of Whatsappespecially those more reserved, calling through the application is something that is totally out of the question among your contacts.

However, even if they don’t like the function, many don’t know how to block it without restricting direct contact with other people. So, check out how to disable messenger calls without blocking your contacts.

How to disable calls on WhatsApp?

First, it is important to point out that the Whatsapp does not have the direct function of disabling calls without blocking the contact from your phonebook.

However, you can mute call notifications and not be disturbed by them anymore. See the step by step:

Open WhatsApp; Click on the contact you want to mute notifications on; At the top of the screen, click on the three dots or the name of the contact and then click on the “contact data” option. Once this is done, scroll down and look for the custom notifications tab, where you will silence call or message notifications.