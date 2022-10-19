WhatsApp Pay: See how to use the messenger payment tool

It’s no secret to anyone that the Whatsapp is one of the main means of communication used by Brazilians. Every day, the messaging platform receives millions of hits. Most of the time, the conversation is with friends and family.

Thinking of expanding the use of the messenger even more, Meta started to allow users to make payments and transfers via Whatsapp. Thus, it was possible to combine the useful with the pleasant. This service is also known as WhatsApp Pay.

What is WhatsApp Pay?

As already understood, the WhatsApp Pay is a platform aimed at payments or transfers between messenger users. However, for the tool to be used, both must have registered the information of their financial institution.

In practice, it is necessary to link a prepaid card, such as debit cards, with no limit on how many devices can be registered. However, it is necessary to verify if the tool can be integrated with WhatsApp Pay.

So far, cards from: Banco Inter, Neon, Next, Bradesco, Nubanketc.

How much can I pay with WhatsApp Pay?

Like any other transfer tool, WhatsApp Pay has value limits for transfers. This would be a way to prevent theft or fraud.

In this case, the transfer limit that a user can make per day is R$1,000, and the limit per month is up to R$5,000. However, in some cases, this limit may be lower.

WhatsApp Premium

Meta announced that it will soon launch a paid version of WhatsApp. The service has not yet been officially announced, but some information can already be found in the media. O WhatsApp Premium promises to innovate the sector.

Due to high expectations, many are already waiting for the launch of the paid version of WhatsApp. However, it should be noted that the service does not yet have a deadline to start operating. What is known so far is that the “feature” will be aimed at users of the business-oriented messenger.

In short, the new version of WhatsApp will allow users to connect up to 10 devices to the account and create links with the company name in the URL. In other words, it will be an “improved” modality of the current WhatsApp Business, which only allows the pairing of up to 4 devices simultaneously.