where to watch, the injured and what to expect from the first game of the NBA season

lakers_x_warriors_where_to_watch,_the_injured_and_what_to_expect_from_the_first_game_da_temporada_da_nba

The big day arrived, and with it, the pressure of the Lakers to make a better season than the last two. Although it seems an easy task, given the situation that the team finds itself after the title in the bubble, it is still unknown how this team will behave over the course of 82 games.

As Anthony Davis said earlier, the Lakers come as the underdogs once again and face today in their debut, none other than the defending champions Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers haven’t won a season opener since LeBron arrived in Los Angeles. There were five losses in a row, but the team intends to add water to the Warriors’ beer on the night of the ceremony for the delivery of the rings to its players.

Warriors and Lakers may have won a title in the last three years, but the biggest difference between these two organizations is that the former is on pace to fight for more championships in the coming years, while the latter is currently looking for its way back to the top.

The Lakers won’t have it easy on their calendar. That’s why it’s crucial for the team to get up to speed quickly, build good chemistry and figure out how to win games before it’s too late.

Pre-season provided a glimpse into Darvin Ham’s schemes, rotations and general coaching style. Based on the six games the Lakers played, while the result wasn’t the best, their defensive scheme was a consistent point all preseason. It will be interesting to see how the defense fares against a Warriors team that has been working their offense for music for a few years now.

In fact, either the Lakers look like an apathetic team with no chemistry in their first game, or a group that, even without much chemistry, will fight at every turn against the reigning champions.

Will Darvin Ham be able to build a team from a newly formed squad? Will the Lakers stay healthy enough to return to the playoffs? These and many other questions we will start answering soon when our team enters the court.

And another season to come!

before the game

Arena: Chase Center

Time: 11pm

Stream: Amazon Prime Video

Place your bet! Who takes in the clash between Lakers and Warriors?

Injury Report

Brown (lower back pain), Bryant (thumb) and Schroder (thumb) do not play.

Davis (lower back pain), James (left foot pain) and Westbrook (hamstring) are listed as probable.