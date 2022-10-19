which one of these tops deserves your pocket?

There are people who eagerly await the second half of the year to see what’s new in the top-of-the-line cell phone market, the most advanced among smartphones. If you are from this team, today’s comparison is for you. We put the technical configurations of the new iPhone 14 and Motorola side by side edge 30 Ultra.

We’ve already evaluated the 14 Pro version of the Apple phone, and the 14th generation of the phone maintains its status: robust, simple to use and hardly a headache. What is also not new is the price, which falls very heavy on the pocket.

At the same time, the Moto Edge 30 Ultra is a device for those who like big phones, with chunky configurations and that, at least on paper, leaves nothing to be desired for any top of the line. See below for more details on the technical sheets.

iPhone 14

Height: 146.7 mm

Width: 71.5

Thickness: 7.8mm

Weight: 172 g

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Height: 161.8 mm

Width: 73.5mm

Thickness: 8.4mm

Weight: 198.5 g

The size difference here is considerable, especially in height. The Edge 30 Ultra has dimensions closer to the iPhone 14 Plus — which, in practice, is just a version of the iPhone 14 with a larger screen.

The construction of both devices follows the segment standard, with glass covering the front and rear and aluminum structure.

In terms of design, the iPhone has the advantage, with a more elegant look, although the somewhat awkward rear camera niche has remained almost the same for several years. On the other hand, the Motorola screen has a little more usable space, as the front camera is housed in a small hole, not in a cutout like on the iPhone.

The Apple device, however, has a wider range of colors: there are five of them, against two of the Motorola.

VERDICT: a tie.

iPhone 14

6.1-inch (15.49 cm) Super Retina XDR OLED

Full HD+ resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels

Refresh rate: 60Hz

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

6.67 inch (16.94 cm) P-OLED

Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels

Refresh rate: 144Hz

Here the difference between the two models becomes more apparent. And not just in the size of the screen, considerably larger on the Edge 30 Ultra, but in the technology itself.

Both devices use variations of OLED screens, with similar resolutions. The advantage of the iPhone is that the pixel density is higher, which tends to make the images shown there with greater detail.

Motorola, on the other hand, does well in one of the weaknesses of the most basic iPhone displays: the refresh rate. While Apple reserves faster screens for the Pro models, Motorola uses a 144 Hz display, which ensures that moving images are more fluid. It is a very relevant feature for those who like to watch videos or play games on the device.

VERDICT: victory Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

iPhone 14

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

As much as hardware and software work more closely on iOS devices than on Android devices – which tends to result in more efficient battery usage – the iPhone 14 disappoints in this regard. In a scenario where even mid-range devices have 5,000 mAh batteries, Apple’s 14th generation’s mere 3,279 mAh charge is worthy of criticism.

The Motorola doesn’t reach 5,000 mAh, but it’s close. And it brings another trump card: it not only accepts chargers with more power than the iPhone but also comes with a 125 W in the box. Apple, on the other hand, maintains a policy of not offering chargers along with its cell phones, which implies that you will have to buy one if you don’t have one.

VERDICT: victory of Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

iPhone 14

Rear: 12MP wide-angle and 12MP ultra-wide

Front: 12 MP wide-angle and biometric sensor.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Rear: 200MP wide-angle, 50MP ultra-wide and 12MP telephoto

Front: 60 MP wide-angle

rear

It’s impossible not to be impressed by the Motorola’s camera numbers. Here, however, it is worth looking beyond the impressive 200 MP of its wide angle: the Edge 30 Ultra offers a more versatile set by bringing a telephoto lens.

The iPhone, in turn, features the configuration that we are used to seeing in its entry-level models, with a pair of lenses. On the other hand, they have a slightly larger aperture than the Motorola’s, which helps in capturing images in darker situations, but they end up not being so versatile, especially for photographs of more distant objects.

VERDICT: victory of Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

Front

Again the megapixel numbers are discrepant, but in practice this will only be useful for those who want to enlarge their photos.

The front camera of the iPhone 14, however, has a larger aperture and this is an even more valuable feature in this situation, since there is no dedicated flash when using the selfie camera.

VERDICT: victory of iPhone 14.

iPhone 14

Processor: Apple A15 Bionic (hex-core, 3.23 GHz)

RAM memory: 6 GB

Storage: 128, 256 or 512 GB

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (octa-core, 3.19 GHz)

RAM memory: 12 GB

Storage: 256 GB

This is a point that is often difficult to assess just by looking at numbers, as the iPhone’s set of operating system and hardware allows it to do “more with less”.

The best way to compare, in this case, is via benchmark test results. In the Geekbench 5 platform database, the iPhone 14 scored 1,727 points in the single-core test and 4,553 points in the all-core test. These are better results than those of the Edge 30 Ultra, which scored 1,287 and 4,311 points, respectively.

VERDICT: victory of iPhone 14.

Neither device has innovative features, and the emphasis here is on delivering a solid, no-hassle experience.

VERDICT: a tie

iPhone 14: from BRL 7,599 (128 GB)

from BRL 7,599 (128 GB) Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: BRL 6,299.10

Right off the bat, it’s worth making it clear — whether with the iPhone 14 or the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, you’re likely to be satisfied. They are devices with advanced sets that have the potential to offer performance for a long time.

It is impossible, however, not to put the Motorola smartphone as a more rational choice, since the initial price difference exceeds R$ 1 thousand. And it practically doubles if we take home the iPhone 14 with the same storage capacity.

Other than that, there’s the additional cost to buy a charger for the Apple device, a worry you won’t have if you decide to buy the Edge 30 Ultra. If the idea is to take the device that does the most for the money invested, the choice would invariably fall on the Motorola cell phone.

FINAL RESULT: victory of Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

