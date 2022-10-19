Will the Brazilian energy system change if Bolsonaro is reelected?

Paulo Guedes spoke about Brazil being a clean energy power in a recent speech and spoke about energy plans

This Wednesday (19), the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, spoke again about the reindustrialization of the country based on the generation of clean, cheap and renewable energy. The comment was made at the opening of the Brasil Export event.

The speech of the person responsible for the government’s economic portfolio could come true, if Bolsonaro is re-elected and actually puts his minister’s advice into practice.

Banco Inter convenes a meeting and presents surprising information

Clean energy in the country, according to Guedes

According to Guedes, Brazil is viewed with good eyes abroad when it comes to energy in global aspects.

Still in relation to the energy issue, the minister stated that turning the country into an agro-industrial power is possible due to the great energy generation capacity that the national scenario has.

In addition, Paulo Guedes also spoke of an alleged interest on the part of Europe in investing in the production of wind energy in northeastern Brazil. Currently, Europe is going through an energy crisis with the restrictions caused by the War in Ukraine, responsible for supplying European countries with natural gas used for energy production.

Energy production in Brazil

According to data released during the Energy, Development, Challenges and Opportunities Seminar, 83% of the electricity produced in the country comes from renewable sources.

In the biofuels sector, Brazil is the second largest producer in the world. Furthermore, the production of solar energy has increased the most in recent years.

What if Bolsonaro is reelected?

If Bolsonaro is re-elected, Minister Paulo Guedes will continue in his position, one of the few left during the administration of the government in the last four years.

However, it is worth mentioning that Guedes’ speeches are about plans for a possible new management. There is no way to say that his statements will be put into practice by the next government, even if the current president is re-elected.

Paulo Guedes and the Bolsonaristas

Paulo Guedes remains well regarded by Bolsonaro’s most loyal electorate. One of the proofs of his popularity among Bolsonaristas is precisely the fact that he remained in his position, responsible for the Economy portfolio, throughout the president’s term.

What to do when Pix goes to the wrong account?

Finally, on social media, supporters even say that “Guedes is the best Minister of Economy the country has ever had.”

Image: A.RICARDO / Shutterstock.com